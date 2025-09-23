Obama, Pelosi, other top Dems resisted instant Harris endorsement citing need to 'earn it,' 'hiking' excuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Democrats stretching from former President Barack Obama to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi resisted giving former Vice President Kamala Harris their full public endorsements in the immediate fallout of then-President Joe Biden dropping out of the race, according to Harris' memoir detailing her 107-day presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

Harris recounted that after Biden dropped out of the race via a message posted to X on the afternoon of July 21, 2024, she made phone calls to top Democrats to feel out their endorsements. A handful offered their support right off the bat, she said, with former President Bill Clinton, for example, reportedly telling Harris he was "relieved" that Biden dropped out and called on her to, "Send me anywhere. Make this your own campaign."

Others, however, never got back to her or resisted offering her their support when she initially asked.

Harris shared her "notes of the calls" in her book, "107 Days," which hit bookshelves Tuesday.

"Saddle up! Joe did what I hoped he would do. But you have to earn it," Obama said when Harris spoke to him, according to the book. "Michelle and I are supportive but not going to put a finger on the scale right now. Let Joe have his moment. Think through timing."

Pelosi said the nomination process should have included a primary style process, "not an anointment."

"I’m so sad about Joe. It’s so tragic. My heart is broken. But now it’s you! It’s important there’s a process, we have a great bench. We should have some kind of primary, not an anointment," she told Harris, according to the former VP's notes of the conversations.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who found himself in Trump's political crosshairs in 2025, reportedly told Harris: "You’ve been loyal. I respect that."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly advised Harris to avoid an overwhelming focus on abortion.

"I supported Joe because he was the strongest voice for the working class," he said, according to the memoir. "Please focus on the working class, not just on abortion."

A trio of high-profile Democrat governors also resisted giving Harris their endorsement, either ghosting Harris or noting concerns of timing over their endorsement.

"Hiking. Will call back. (He never did.)" Harris wrote of her conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the top leader of her home state.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker cited the Democratic National Committee, which was held in Chicago that year, as to why he could not offer her an endorsement.

"As governor of Illinois, I’m the convention host. I can’t commit," Pritzker said.

"I believe you’ll win, but I need to let the dust settle, talk to my colleagues before I make a public statement," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, according to Harris' memoir.

Harris said she went from "call to call with the clarity that comes when stakes are high, stress is through the roof, and there’s zero ambiguity."

"Some people I called would offer me support and then ask, 'What do you think the process should be?'" she continued, before bucking any floated ideas of a primary race.

"If they thought I was down with a mini primary or some other half-baked procedure, I was quick to disabuse them," she said. "How much more time would it have taken to pull that off?"

Other high-profile Democrats offered their full endorsements to Harris, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who offered to hop on an Amtrak ride to help her out.

"We’re thrilled the president endorsed you. We’ll do whatever we can—we’ll jump on a plane, we’ll get on Amtrak. I want to be part of your war council," Hillary Clinton told Harris, according to Harris' memoir.

Harris' highly anticipated book follows a handful of other political memoirs on the 2024 election race, which was underscored by mounting concerns over Biden's mental acuity before he ultimately dropped out — leaving Harris with just more than 100 days of campaigning to try to defeat Trump.

The former vice president is set to begin a book tour across the nation upon the release of the memoir.

Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning reached out to the respective offices of the top Democrats cited in the book for comment, including Newsom, Barack Obama, Pelosi, Whitmer, Sanders and Pritzker.