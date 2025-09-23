Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kamala Harris

Harris literally threw 'JOE BIDEN WON' talking points on table after disastrous debate: 'Are you kidding me?'

Former VP reveals campaign frustration in new memoir detailing Biden's debate performance

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
close
Top 5 moments from the Trump-Biden debate that changed the course of 2024 election Video

Top 5 moments from the Trump-Biden debate that changed the course of 2024 election

The presidential debate that brought about the end of Joe Biden's re-election bid happened one year ago on June 27. Here are 5 key moments from the debate which changed the course of the 2024 election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kamala Harris, when she was serving as vice president, rejected the Biden campaign's pressure to celebrate the then-president as the winner of his disastrous debate against Donald Trump, saying she didn't want to be fed "bulsh--t," she reported in her new memoir. 

"'JOE BIDEN WON"—all caps, highlighted. 'He fought through his cold as he is fighting for the American people,'" a sheet of paper containing favorable talking points after then-President Joe Biden's poor performance on the debate stage, according to Harris' latest memoir, "107 Days." 

Biden's poor debate performance against Trump in June 2024 served as the death knell to the campaign that already was coping with mounting public concern that Biden's mental acuity had cratered and he was unable to serve a second term. Despite the abject failure of a debate performance, Biden's campaign wanted Harris to deliver favorable assessments of the debate to the American people, according to her book. 

"Are you kidding me?" she said ran through her mind as she read the sheet of paper declaring Biden the winner of the night. 

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS WHAT BIDEN TOLD HER JUST BEFORE CRUCIAL DEBATE WITH TRUMP THAT LEFT HER 'ANGRY'

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden walking

Kamala Harris reveals in her new memoir how she rejected campaign talking points claiming Biden won his disastrous debate performance against Trump in 2024. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

She threw the paper back on the table before fielding a call from Biden's team outlining she was expected to say more of the same as the talking points when joining media interviews. 

"No. Don’t feed me bulls--t. Everyone saw what they saw," Harris continued in the book of what she thought during the call. 

The then-vice president said the disastrous debate was littered with Biden missing opportunities to attack Trump, stumbling over his words and losing his train of thought. 

KAMALA HARRIS HAD PROFANE MESSAGE FOR GOVERNORS UNEASY ABOUT SUPPORTING BIDEN

"Trump, meanwhile, was using his words like a weapon, but shooting before he aimed, spouting lies, unburdened by the truth," she wrote. "Biden, striving for accuracy, often stopped midsentence to correct himself, which left him sounding hesitant and garbled. I knew the important policy points he was struggling to convey, and I knew he knew them. He is a master of this material, but that was not coming across at all." 

Three shots of Biden during the debate

Former President Biden's debate against Donald Trump in 2024 opened the floodgates to criticisms over his mental acuity.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Biden campaign suffered a devastating gut punch when Biden delivered a bizarre line on Medicare. 

"And then, at the end of a string of convoluted sentences in which he twice confused millions and billions, Joe lost his train of thought entirely, looked disoriented, and blurted out, ‘We finally beat Medicare,'" Harris wrote in her scathing critique of the debate. 

"Trump’s reply: ‘Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death,’" Harris continued. 

FLASHBACK: THE DEBATE NIGHT AGAINST TRUMP THAT THREW BIDEN'S REELECTION CAMPAIGN INTO A FREE FALL

The former vice president described that campaign staffers were tracking reactions to the debate online, with the vast majority describing Biden's performance as "disaster," "train wreck" and "embarrassment," she wrote. 

Harris' husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, faced his own outrage over Biden's debate performance when left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner "screamed" at him during a watch party that democracy was about to be squandered over Biden's performance. 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on April 30, 2025. (Camille Cohen/AFP via Getty Images)

"Doug, at a watch party with Hollywood donors, was getting an earful. Rob Reiner had screamed at him: 'We’re going to lose our f---ing democracy and it’s your fault!'" Harris wrote. 

As Harris prepared to join CNN in a post-debate interview that was all but guaranteed to focus on Biden's disastrous performance, she reflected on a joke about a cheating husband, she wrote.

ONE YEAR LATER: HOW JOE BIDEN'S DISASTROUS DEBATE PERFORMANCE FORCED HIS MEDIA ALLIES TO TURN ON HIM

"I couldn’t help but think of the Richard Pryor joke where his wife catches him in bed with another woman. ‘You gonna believe me or your lyin’ eyes?’ he says," Harris wrote.

Harris said she would not tell voters "that their eyes had lied," and instead pivoted her talking points to "Trump’s numerous lies."

Donald Trump and Melania Trump and Joe Biden and Jill Biden

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.  (Alex Brandon/AP)

"Listen, people can debate on style points, but ultimately this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper in the post-debate interview. "Donald Trump lied over and over and over again, as he is wont to do. He would not disavow what happened on January 6. He would not give a clear answer on whether he would stand by the election results this November. He went back and forth about where he stands on one of the most critical issues of freedom in America, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Biden's office declined comment when approached by Fox News Digital Tuesday morning. 

Harris' "107 Days" hit bookshelves Tuesday and recounts the days of her truncated presidential campaign after Biden dropped out of the race July 21, 2024. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue