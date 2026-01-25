Deputy AG defends ICE agents in Minnesota, says officers are 'acting humanely'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the actions of federal law enforcement in Minnesota on Sunday as Minneapolis reels from a second killing of an anti-ICE protester.

Blanche made the comments during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," telling host Kristen Welker that the vast majority of ICE's operations have gone forward without incident.

Welker highlighted a handful of examples that have faced criticism, including the deadly shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti this month.

"Yes, our agents are acting humanely," Blanche said.

"Their jobs are very, very difficult," he continued. "It is a very difficult place to be going out and trying to arrest these violent felons with no support from local law enforcement, with no support from the governor."

Blanche went on to state that there have been "thousands of arrests" in Minnesota, but critics focus on "two or three things that are pointed to as being wrong or being too aggressive or not being appropriate."

"That’s not fair to the men and women that are doing this every day," he added.

Blanche's appearance comes as investigations into the Pretti's death are just beginning. Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said the victim, who was armed, "violently resisted" arrest and that the federal agent fired his weapon "fearing for his life."

Footage of the incident shows an agent disarmed Pretti shortly before he was killed. He entered into the initial scuffle with agents as he tried to assist another protester who had been pushed by law enforcement.

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from "destroying or altering evidence" related to the shooting on Sunday.

Pretti's parents, Michael and Susan Pretti, said Saturday that they are "heartbroken but also very angry," and condemned the version of events presented by law enforcement as "sickening lies."

"Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital," the couple wrote.

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed," they continued.