Joe Concha: Rittenhouse acquitted, but media guilty of another rush to judgment

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the media’s racist vigilante, is now a free man. How did that happen?

The old mantra in media was once get it first, but first, get it right. Now, as it pertains to rushing to judgment, the new rule of thumb is you're guilty until proven innocent. We witnessed that again during the Rittenhouse trial, where the 18-year-old, in many circles of the press, was tried and convicted before the trial started.

Which is the opposite of the way the justice system works.

Question: why, specifically in political media, do so many of these "mistakes" always go in the same direction? Namely, against conservatives, against Republicans.

Remember the defamation of the Covington Catholic students, which resulted in a lawsuit against CNN it had to settle? Or the Vladimir Putin bounties on U.S. troops that the press swore President Trump knew about and did nothing? It's not true. Or the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis being dismissed as a reckless conspiracy theory, because it came from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Donald Trump? It may in fact very well be true. It’s certainly not debunked. Just ask Jon Stewart.

There are countless more examples but we have finite time here.

Again, why is it that false allegations always get infinitely more media attention than the exonerations, all while zero accountability occurs?

One quick example: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is the most visible member of Congress. No lawmaker has enjoyed more free airtime.

And despite lying about having definitive proof of Trump-Russia collusion, despite him presenting the Steele dossier as gospel instead of gossip, he gets rewarded with a lucrative book deal. With these kind of promotional headlines from CNN, by the way: "New book offers window into the Trump presidency from his chief congressional prosecutor."

A more accurate description would be chief conspiracy theorist.

And thanks to free, glowing media, Schiff gets his bestseller and gets even richer in the process, all based on a very big lie.

Wow. What a country.