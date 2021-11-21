Expand / Collapse search
US protests
Published

Rittenhouse lawyer rips CNN, MSNBC for false reporting, botching 'basic facts'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Media malpractice on Kyle Rittenhouse Video

Media malpractice on Kyle Rittenhouse

Are pundits pushing their personal agendas?

The mainstream media is under fire for alleged false reporting throughout the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial and defense lawyer Mark Richards confirmed with NewsNation Now that coverage from some outlets was just plain wrong.

"Much of the coverage at the beginning was wrong," he told "Banfield" host Ashleigh Banfield, who previously worked for CNN, Sunday. "The trial proved that."

Richards mentioned outlets like CNN and MSNBC who blatantly spread misinformation, such as MSNBC host Joe Scarborough detailing that Rittenhouse shot his firearm 60 times.

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Another false claim fueled by the media was that Rittenhouse's firearm possession was illegal, while multiple media outlets also inaccurately reported that Rittenhouse illegally crossed state lines with his rifle. In reality, the AR-15 he used during the riot was already at a friend's house in Kenosha. 

"That’s wrong," he said. "When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid say my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR, that’s wrong. It’s false." 

"And it makes me angry that they can’t take the time to at least get the generic, basic facts correct because it didn’t fit in the story they wanted to tell."

Richards explained that he would not normally give guidance as a criminal lawyer for Rittenhouse to take civil action in suing networks for defamation, even though the 18-year-old has been advised by other professionals to do so. No actions were filed by Rittenhouse while represented by Richards.

Protesters hold  up a signs, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Protesters hold  up a signs, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Asserting self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"When I got involved in this case and there were a couple of other prominent lawyers who were involved and trying to make some calls and I said, look, all of your riches and civil lawsuits are going nowhere if this kid is found guilty of anything," he said. "So let’s worry about what’s important."

Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, reacts during a news conference outside his office in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts Friday after an intense trial sparked from last summer’s violent protests. Jurors deliberated for a total of 26 hours and freed Rittenhouse from five counts including first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.