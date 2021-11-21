Rittenhouse lawyer rips CNN, MSNBC for false reporting, botching 'basic facts'

The mainstream media is under fire for alleged false reporting throughout the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial and defense lawyer Mark Richards confirmed with NewsNation Now that coverage from some outlets was just plain wrong.

"Much of the coverage at the beginning was wrong," he told "Banfield" host Ashleigh Banfield, who previously worked for CNN, Sunday. "The trial proved that."

Richards mentioned outlets like CNN and MSNBC who blatantly spread misinformation, such as MSNBC host Joe Scarborough detailing that Rittenhouse shot his firearm 60 times.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN KENOSHA TRIAL

Another false claim fueled by the media was that Rittenhouse's firearm possession was illegal, while multiple media outlets also inaccurately reported that Rittenhouse illegally crossed state lines with his rifle. In reality, the AR-15 he used during the riot was already at a friend's house in Kenosha.

"That’s wrong," he said. "When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid say my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR, that’s wrong. It’s false."

"And it makes me angry that they can’t take the time to at least get the generic, basic facts correct because it didn’t fit in the story they wanted to tell."

Richards explained that he would not normally give guidance as a criminal lawyer for Rittenhouse to take civil action in suing networks for defamation, even though the 18-year-old has been advised by other professionals to do so. No actions were filed by Rittenhouse while represented by Richards.

MSNBC'S JOY REID BLASTS ‘WHITE, MALE TEARS’ WHILE COMPARING RITTENHOUSE TO KAVANAUGH

"When I got involved in this case and there were a couple of other prominent lawyers who were involved and trying to make some calls and I said, look, all of your riches and civil lawsuits are going nowhere if this kid is found guilty of anything," he said. "So let’s worry about what’s important."

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts Friday after an intense trial sparked from last summer’s violent protests. Jurors deliberated for a total of 26 hours and freed Rittenhouse from five counts including first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.