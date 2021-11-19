Kyle Rittenhouse trial was case of media throwing out ethics to throw the book at teen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The left and the media did everything in their power to ensure Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t get a fair trial — from President Joe Biden on down. Thankfully, they failed and he was found not guilty on all charges.

But last year, following a debate with President Donald Trump, Biden tweeted out at an attack on Rittenhouse. "There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night," he wrote. That tweet was coupled with a photo of Rittenhouse.

Celebrities were desperate to see Rittenhouse convicted. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has cried over basketball more than a gambler who bet on the Washington Generals, bashed Rittenhouse for phony tears. "What tears?????," he tweeted. "I didn’t see one," James continued. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Author Stephen King described Rittenhouse as looking "eerily like Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters." While writer Dylan Park tweeted about the Kenosha, Wisconsin, trial site: "Burn that mfer to the ground."

And actor Dave Bautista summed up Hollywood’s contribution to the trial: "F--k that kid!"

Bautista’s sentiment is similar to how the media handled the lies about Nicholas Sandman, the Covington High School student abused by the media. Sandman wrote an oped for the Daily Mail comparing the two situations. "The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me."

Sandman got settlements from a couple outlets but wrote how he is "still involved in six media lawsuits." He warned how tough such cases are but urged Rittenhouse to "give it a shot and hold the media accountable."

I wish. If fake news were a crime, most legacy media outlets would spend a lot more time in court than Rittenhouse.

So-called news organizations misrepresented Rittenhouse as a "white supremacist" for shooting … three white guys. They did their best to bury the past of his attackers — especially convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum, who went to prison for sexually abusing five young boys.

The legacy press tried to paint the judge as some right-winger when he’s a career Democrat and was appointed by a Democrat. Facebook and Google even manipulated their search engines to limit what readers were allowed to see about the trial.

But that was nothing like the media that depicted the trial in black and white. MSNBC became obsessed with, in the words of one commentator, "the whiteness of it all."

Host Joy Reid was far-and-away the worst in a sea of horrendous media. She mocked the "nearly all-white jury" and claimed Rittenhouse had cried "white crocodile tears."

In another rant she said he was a "Karen" and compared him to now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whining about white vigilantism and white tears — particularly male white tears."

Pretty much everything she attacks on her show has the word "white" attached to it. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler went on her show and called the trial "white privilege on steroids."

Reid was far from the only offender. "The View" brought on guest host Tara Setmayer, a senior advisor with the discredited Lincoln Project, who called the shootings "vigilante justice gone wrong" and said Rittenhouse was a "murderer."

But the pièce de résistance was when an MSNBC freelancer stalked the jury bus and even ran through a stoplight pursuing them. You have to hand it to MSNBC. Some outlets would only report attempts at jury tampering. MSNBC cut out the middleman and did it all themselves.

NBC’s statement didn’t try to clear it up — "the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them," an NBC News spokesperson said.

What’s telling is what’s not there. The statement deliberately avoids having the man identify each juror, by name and address. That’s known as doxing and has been widely used by leftist activists at least since the Occupy Wall Street protests and associated crimes.

It was so bad that NBC refused to tell viewers it was banned from the courthouse by the judge because he’s trying to protect the jurors.

Media accountability is a great fantasy. But unless Rittenhouse wins enough to take over MSNBC and a couple other outlets, nothing will change.

Today’s legacy media doesn’t want anyone it opposes to have a fair trial. These outlets aren’t covering the mob. They are supporting it.

