Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joe Concha: Jeff Zucker's CNN exit leaves more questions than answers

Zucker resigned Wednesday after failing to disclose relationship with top lieutenant

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
close
Concha: Jeff Zucker’s exit from CNN leaves many questions unanswered Video

Concha: Jeff Zucker’s exit from CNN leaves many questions unanswered

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the CNN president’s resignation from the network and his relationship with Allison Gollust.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Jeff Zucker is out at CNN. But is the Facts First network giving us the whole story?

Welcome to Rhetorical Thursday, folks!

Well, first you have to give Zucker credit. He's now successfully run two national networks into the ground. First, NBC, and now, CNN.

How many of you can say you accomplished the same thing in life?

JEFF ZUCKER EXITS CNN IN WAKE OF DISASTROUS MONTH THAT SAW VIEWERSHIP DROP 74 PERCENT

So why is the CNN president gone? Well, he says he had, as a single adult, a consensual relationship with a female executive at the network, and didn't disclose it. 

OK … and why would that be a fireable offense? Well, for those not in the know, the relationship between Zucker and top lieutenant Allison Gollust was the worst-kept secret in the industry. 

Yet CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who also does PR and crisis management for the network, says CNN staff was stunned to hear the news! 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Interim CNN management plans to honor Jeff Zucker by sticking to his formula. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: Honoree and CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker (L) and CNN 'New Day' anchor Chris Cuomo attend the 2014 Fielding Dreams gala at American Museum of Natural History on March 11, 2014 in New York City.  (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) ( )

  • Image 3 of 3

    Now-former CNN boss Jeff Zucker didn’t leave the network on a high note.  (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (Getty Images)

Uh-huh. By the way, Gollust, before she went to CNN, worked as – you'll never guess – former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's communications director. 

JEFF ZUCKER LEAVES CNN WITH LEGACY OVERSEEINNG SHARPLY PARTISAN TURN, DISMAL RATINGS

The same Andrew Cuomo who got glowing PR interviews from his anchor brother Chris on CNN. 

Interviews that never mentioned an alleged massive nursing home deaths cover-up, and that PR helped the Love Gov land a multi-million dollar book deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Always follow the money, kids! 

By the way, it probably didn't help that CNN's ratings are down 90 percent since the same time last year. Almost all the viewers are gone! That's hard to do! 

Just know this. There is still so much more to this story than CNN is letting on. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Par for the course for an outlet that should be called the Collapsing News Network at this point.

Joe Concha is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020