Joe Concha: Jeff Zucker's CNN exit leaves more questions than answers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Jeff Zucker is out at CNN. But is the Facts First network giving us the whole story?

Welcome to Rhetorical Thursday, folks!

Well, first you have to give Zucker credit. He's now successfully run two national networks into the ground. First, NBC, and now, CNN.

How many of you can say you accomplished the same thing in life?

JEFF ZUCKER EXITS CNN IN WAKE OF DISASTROUS MONTH THAT SAW VIEWERSHIP DROP 74 PERCENT

So why is the CNN president gone? Well, he says he had, as a single adult, a consensual relationship with a female executive at the network, and didn't disclose it.

OK … and why would that be a fireable offense? Well, for those not in the know, the relationship between Zucker and top lieutenant Allison Gollust was the worst-kept secret in the industry.

Yet CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who also does PR and crisis management for the network, says CNN staff was stunned to hear the news!

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Uh-huh. By the way, Gollust, before she went to CNN, worked as – you'll never guess – former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's communications director.

JEFF ZUCKER LEAVES CNN WITH LEGACY OVERSEEINNG SHARPLY PARTISAN TURN, DISMAL RATINGS

The same Andrew Cuomo who got glowing PR interviews from his anchor brother Chris on CNN.

Interviews that never mentioned an alleged massive nursing home deaths cover-up, and that PR helped the Love Gov land a multi-million dollar book deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Always follow the money, kids!

By the way, it probably didn't help that CNN's ratings are down 90 percent since the same time last year. Almost all the viewers are gone! That's hard to do!

Just know this. There is still so much more to this story than CNN is letting on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Par for the course for an outlet that should be called the Collapsing News Network at this point.