Joe Concha: She's no Queen Elsa; Hillary Clinton just can't let it go

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Serious question: Is there something seriously wrong with Hillary Clinton?

It is, without a doubt, one of the most cringe-worthy and sad things you’ll ever see.

The former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, reading this week what would have been her victory speech after winning the 2016 election against Donald Trump.

The problem is that she didn’t win. Electorally, it really wasn’t even close – Trump won 306 votes that year in the Electoral College, the same that Joe Biden earned in 2020.

But if certain outlets like HuffPost or the New York Times gave me a 99- and 85-percent chance of winning the day of the election, respectively, and I somehow lost to a guy who never ran for public office before …

Any person would have trouble absorbing that.

But eventually, as an adult, one would think Hillary Clinton, more than five years later, would show some class. Some humility. Some maturity. Some sanity. And not talk about it so often anymore.

Instead, here she is, a losing candidate reading a victory speech.

And In case you’re asking if any losing presidential candidate had done anything like this before, the answer is no. Not even close.

Since the election, she has blamed misogyny, sexism, voter ID laws, Bernie Sanders, James Comey, Matt Lauer. No, really. Matt Lauer.

And a few dozen other things and people for her loss. Including, of course, the Russians, who along with Trump, stole the election from her.

Stolen election talk? That’s supposed to be a big no-no. It’s a five-year public therapy session in broad daylight.

As Queen Elsa once said, let it go.

Hillary can’t do that. Whether she likes it or not, her bizarre behavior since 2016 will ultimately be her legacy.

And a sorry one at that.