Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hillary Clinton reveals would-be 2016 victory speech, how win would have proven 'big-hearted America'

Clinton blamed misogyny, sexism, former FBI Director James Comey, and more for 2016 election loss

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines December 8 Video

Media top headlines December 8

In media news today, CNN's Don Lemon avoids mentioning court testimony that he tipped Jussie Smollett off about police, a New York Times reporter scolds airline travelers for faulty mask-wearing, and the White House and CNN tout a Washington Post column claiming Biden gets worse media coverage than Trump.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is revealing what would have been her victory speech had she defeated Donald Trump in the 2016 general election.

Clinton has previously revealed she never wrote a concession speech ahead of Election Day, saying that although the last 10 days of the campaign were littered with "bumps," she still believed she'd emerge victorious. 

The former secretary of state is now sharing her tabled speech on the streaming platform "Masterclass." Her speech centers on her journey, as well as that of her mother's, Clinton told "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to the opening session of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris on June 30, 2021.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to the opening session of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris on June 30, 2021. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

CLINTON AGAIN BLAMES ‘MISGONY AND SEXISM’ FOR ‘WHAT HAPPENED' IN 2016

"In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election," Clinton says in the video preview.

In one excerpt from her speech, Clinton addresses what it would have meant to be America's first female president.

"Today with your children on your shoulders, your neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy," she said, according to "TODAY." "And because of the honor you have given me, you have changed its face forever. I’ve met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They’ve been waiting a hundred years for tonight."

"I’ve met little boys and girls who didn’t understand why a woman has never been president before," she continued. "Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States."

Hillary Clinton in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CLINTON ADDS VOTER ID LAWS TO LIST OF REASONS WHY SHE LOST

She continued to say that although America is divided on partisan lines, her win would have proven a coalition of Americans "embraced" a vision of a "hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America." 

Clinton got emotional when she turned to speaking about her late mother, Dorothy Howell Rodham, who died in 2011, reflecting on what it would have meant for her mom to see her become president.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, Sept. 26, 2016.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, Sept. 26, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

Clinton's would-be speech is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be featured in the next installment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the wake of Clinton's loss, which largely stunned the mainstream media, she blamed several factors for her downfall. Those factors, many of which are discussed in her book "What Happened," included misogyny, sexism, voter ID laws, Bernie Sanders, and former FBI Director James Comey, who reopened the investigation into her email server shortly before the election.

"Any of you who’ve read my book about 'what happened' know that I think misogyny and sexism was part of that campaign—it was one of the contributing factors," Clinton said at Georgetown University in 2018. "Some of it was old-fashioned sexism and the refusal to accept the equality of women, and certainly the equality of women’s leadership."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.