Hillary Clinton reveals would-be 2016 victory speech, how win would have proven 'big-hearted America'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is revealing what would have been her victory speech had she defeated Donald Trump in the 2016 general election.

Clinton has previously revealed she never wrote a concession speech ahead of Election Day, saying that although the last 10 days of the campaign were littered with "bumps," she still believed she'd emerge victorious.

The former secretary of state is now sharing her tabled speech on the streaming platform "Masterclass." Her speech centers on her journey, as well as that of her mother's, Clinton told "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist.

"In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election," Clinton says in the video preview.

In one excerpt from her speech, Clinton addresses what it would have meant to be America's first female president.

"Today with your children on your shoulders, your neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy," she said, according to "TODAY." "And because of the honor you have given me, you have changed its face forever. I’ve met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They’ve been waiting a hundred years for tonight."

"I’ve met little boys and girls who didn’t understand why a woman has never been president before," she continued. "Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States."

She continued to say that although America is divided on partisan lines, her win would have proven a coalition of Americans "embraced" a vision of a "hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America."

Clinton got emotional when she turned to speaking about her late mother, Dorothy Howell Rodham, who died in 2011, reflecting on what it would have meant for her mom to see her become president.

Clinton's would-be speech is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be featured in the next installment.

In the wake of Clinton's loss, which largely stunned the mainstream media, she blamed several factors for her downfall. Those factors, many of which are discussed in her book "What Happened," included misogyny, sexism, voter ID laws, Bernie Sanders, and former FBI Director James Comey, who reopened the investigation into her email server shortly before the election.

"Any of you who’ve read my book about 'what happened' know that I think misogyny and sexism was part of that campaign—it was one of the contributing factors," Clinton said at Georgetown University in 2018. "Some of it was old-fashioned sexism and the refusal to accept the equality of women, and certainly the equality of women’s leadership."