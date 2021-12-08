Expand / Collapse search
Joe Concha: Media will cover Kim Potter trial 'through the prism of race'

Former officer charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright

Joe Concha: Media reaction to Kim Potter trial will be seen largely ‘through the prism’ of race Video

Joe Concha: Media reaction to Kim Potter trial will be seen largely ‘through the prism’ of race

The Fox News contributor discusses the trial of former police officer Kim Potter who is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Wednesday that the media coverage surrounding the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer accused of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, would likely be viewed "through the prism" of race. 

KIM POTTER TRIAL: JURY INSTRUCTIONS SET IN CASE OF DAUNTE WRIGHT'S SHOOTING DEATH

JOE CONCHA: We live in a media age where the race of the defendant and/or the victim or victims plays a major role in media coverage. We saw it with Waukesha, Wisconsin where many outlets moved on quite quickly from that Christmas parade massacre that left children and grandmothers dead and still some in the hospital as we speak. And that seemed to be because of the race of the suspect not jiving with the desired narrative of some in traditional media. And here the Kim Potter trial, if precedent is any indicator, will largely be seen unfortunately through the prism of race. 

