Hillary Clinton pushes narrative that Putin ‘helped elect’ Trump during 2016 election

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued to push the narrative that Russian President Vladimir Putin "helped elect" former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, joined MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" to offer her thoughts on President Biden’s meeting with the Russian leader. The former Democratic nominee used the opportunity to praise Biden, bash Trump and declare that Putin contributed to her loss.

"I think that [Biden’s] long history with foreign relations, his eight years as vice president seeing what worked, what didn’t work, watching the disaster of the Trump presidency in basically giving a green light to Putin to do whatever he wanted – once he helped elect Trump, of course – I think you’ll see a much different approach," Clinton said.

Clinton’s comment went unchecked by the MSNBC hosts, who pivoted to a question about dealing with Putin without elevating him. Clinton once again evoked Trump when delivering her answer.

"Trump has elevated him. Trump, from the very beginning, even when he was running in 2016, basically lifted up Russia and lifted up Putin against our own country and our own president," Clinton said. "That behavior and that rhetoric continued, so it’s difficult to say, ‘Let’s turn the clock back.’"

U.S. intelligence found Russia did seek to bolster the Trump campaign in 2016, but there was no actual Russian changing of vote tallies.

Clinton has attacked Trump whenever possible since her 2016 loss and she hasn’t lost her disdain despite him being out of office. Earlier in her appearance on MSNBC, Clinton also called Trump a "spokesperson" for Putin when fawning over Biden.

"We don’t have you know, Trump being in effect a spokesperson for Putin any longer. We have a president who will stand up and defend American interests," Clinton said.

"Putin made it his mission to deny me the presidency," she said later in the segment.

MSNBC was among the prominent liberal news organizations that championed the Russian collusion narrative during the Trump presidency.

The Russia investigation spearheaded by Special Counsel Robert Mueller became a prominent fixture of MSNBC programming for the first two-and-a-half years of the Trump administration. Despite the lack of evidence that proved any "collusion" took place, many pundits suggested Trump was a "Russian agent," a "traitor," or a "useful idiot" for the Kremlin, and they often used his rhetoric towards Putin and his administration's actions towards Russia to fuel the conspiracy chatter.

