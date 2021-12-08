Hillary Clinton gave 'masterclass in delusion' with emotional reading of 2016 'victory speech': Devine

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became emotional while reading what she said was her would-be victory speech if then-Manhattan mogul Donald Trump hadn't defeated her in the 2016 presidential election.

On "Hannity" Wednesday, New York Post writer Miranda Devine called the address, given as part of a MasterClass educational series, a "masterclass in self-pity and delusion," while Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett claimed she is exhibiting "narcissistic personality disorder."

"I dream of going up to her [Clinton's mother] and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms, and saying ‘look at me, listen to me. You will survive. You will have a good family on your own. And three children. And as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States.’," Clinton read, in a segment featured on a cable broadcast program – getting choked-up throughout.

Host Sean Hannity told Devine that Clinton had been ripped on Twitter by a sarcastic commenter claiming the next MasterClass will involve instruction on "how to wipe an email server with a cloth" or one on "avoiding Wisconsin [and] paying Russia to meddle in our elections."

"I mean, it is quite hilarious," Devine replied. "What is most hilarious is she has billed this as some sort of masterclass that people are supposed to pay for – and it just looks like a masterclass in self-pity and delusion," she added.

"Or maybe it's a masterclass in how to lose an election. That speech is just shocking, and you have to notice that she is very emotional about this loss from five years ago, but she wasn’t as emotional -- she was quite callous, actually – when she was testifying about Benghazi."

Devine said that given her congressional testimony on the Benghazi attack, Clinton's tears during her address "leave me cold" – adding that the average person becoming emotional would otherwise cause the columnist to feel sympathy for them.

Jarrett later added that Clinton could also "teach a masterclass in cluelessness."

"I had the misfortune of watching all of [the speech]," he told Hannity. "It was pathetic and embarrassing. And actually nauseating. I kept thinking – ‘what kind of a person does this?’"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, a person who yearns for relevance, to be sure, but an embittered person who refuses to accept personal responsibility for her own failure. She lost because she ran a hideous campaign with unpopular policies and came across as unlikable, and yet she is obsessed with blaming others."

"She wrote an entire book blaming everybody else but herself," Jarrett added. "People like this can't stand defeat [or] criticism. She seems like a classic case of narcissistic personality disorder, this overwrought sense of entitlement, an exaggerated sense of self-importance, and no sense of self-awareness, but on top of it, as you point out, scandal and malfeasance followed her everywhere she goes."

"She didn’t give a damn about the murdered Americans in Benghazi. She said what difference does it make? She disseminated a Russian hoax and lied about it," Jarrett concluded.