From Iran to the fake Jesus image, Trump is facing a growing backlash for his inflammatory rhetoric

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Donald Trump is nothing if not impulsive – and there’s often a method to his seeming madness.

At times that means going way over the line – consciously, deliberately – and at others it’s just rash.

Whether he’s dealing with Iran, the Epstein files, mass deportation or the leader of the Catholic Church, the president busts through the usual guardrails of decency and compassion.

I know this is often intentional, because the president has acknowledged it to me. Ripping others may bring him negative publicity, but Trump doesn’t mind that if it gets the pundits and the public chattering about the issue he wants driving the media agenda.

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Trump posting a user’s AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, healing a patient with glowing hands – and adding a demon in the background – was such a fiasco that he deleted it 12 hours later, which he almost never does. It was striking to hear him blaming it on "fake news" – which certainly covered it – when it was Catholic leaders, along with prominent conservative hosts and podcasters, who led the chorus of condemnation.

Isabel Brown, a Catholic podcaster with the Daily Wire and a Trump supporter: "This post is, frankly, disgusting and unacceptable, but also a profound misreading of the American people experiencing a true and beautiful revival of faith in Christ in the midst of our broken culture."

Riley Gaines, a conservative podcaster and anti-trans activist who has spoken at Trump rallies: "I cannot understand why he’d post this…Two things are true…"a little humility would serve him well" and "God shall not be mocked."

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Megan Basham, a conservative Protestant Christian writer: "He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God."

Rev. James Martin, editor-at-large of the Catholic magazine America, told CNN: "I don’t know too many doctors that have glowing hands. That’s the most Jesus-looking picture I think I could imagine."

The posting came shortly after Trump got into a rhetorical battle with Pope Leo, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible on foreign policy." The first American-born pontiff replied that "I have no fear of the Trump administration."

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But that was being covered as a straight he said/he said news story and probably would have faded after a day. By quickly following up with the fake image that so many found blasphemous, he created a furor that will dominate the news for days.

Nobody bought his attempt at an explanation: "I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support. It’s supposed to me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better." Trump is pictured in the red and white robes commonly used to depict Christ.

JD Vance told Fox’s Bret Baier: "I think the president was posting a joke. And, of course, he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case."

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Just a joke. That’s their default defense. Except it wasn’t.

Nearly a year ago, the president took heat for posting an image of himself dressed as the Pope.

In February, Trump was widely denounced as racist, for an image at the end of a minute-long video of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. He claimed to have missed that part and did not apologize.

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Sometimes it would be better if he said nothing at all. After Rob Reiner and his wife were brutally murdered in their home, Trump posted a message lambasting the famed director as having Trump Derangement Syndrome.

On the war, the president took immense flak for saying a week ago Tuesday, his deadline for unleashing hell upon Iran’s energy facilities: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

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Of course he gave the Iranians a two-week extension, which was hardly the first delay, and now says the U.S. will fire upon any vessel that tries to challenge his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has used to choke off a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

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This has basically destroyed the so-called ceasefire, but also plays into criticism that Trump, under pressure from Israel, launched the war without a clear exit strategy. He keeps saying America has already won and he can pull out at any time, but that would be far short of his original goal of getting Iran to stop enriching uranium that could be used for nuclear weapons.

The president and his team say his threats and delays are a way of keeping the terror state’s leaders off balance.

The confluence of these events has prompted talk about removing the president through the 25th Amendment–despite the fact that this is a fantasy, requiring a majority vote in the Cabinet and a two-thirds majority of Congress.

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In an obvious stunt, 50 Democrats filed legislation yesterday to create a commission to assess Trump’s mental health. The majority Republicans will obviously ignore it.

But as the president approaches 80, more concerns, fairly or unfairly, are being openly raised about his stability, as in yesterday’s New York Times piece:

"President Trump’s erratic behavior and extreme comments in recent days and weeks have turbocharged the crazy-like-a-fox-or-just-plain-crazy debate that has followed him on the national political stage for a decade.

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"The White House rejected such assessments, saying that Mr. Trump is sharp and keeping his opponents on edge. But the president’s eruptions have raised questions about America’s leadership in a time of war. While the country has had presidents whose capacity came under question before, most recently the octogenarian Joseph R. Biden Jr. as he aged demonstrably before the public’s eyes, never in modern times has the stability of a president been so publicly and forensically debated — and with such profound consequences."

First, I think the "dementia" arguments, mostly from people who have never met Trump, are BS. He handles reporters’ questions with ease and at length, whether you agree with the substance or not.

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But he is clearly stepping up his inflammatory rhetoric and making big unforced errors like the Jesus image.

Second, the mental decline of Joe Biden was obvious to everyone, even as he was shielded from the press, o the point of declining two Super Bowl interviews. And there did come a point when the media were forced to cover it. But some prominent pundits said they had spoken to Biden privately and he was sharp as a tack.

The talk about Trump is now coming from retired generals, diplomats, and onetime media allies on the right, who the president has lambasted as having "low IQs." And it also includes such ex-appointees as Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer in the first term, who calls him "clearly insane."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in February found 61 percent believe he has become more erratic with age, and 45 percent saying "he is mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges."

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Liz Peek, a Hill columnist and Fox News contributor, defended him: "Trump knows exactly what he is doing," adding "Trump will continue to use maximalist (and sometimes outrageous) military and diplomatic pressure in his campaign to rid the Middle East of Iran’s near 50-year campaign of terror."

The question now is whether Donald Trump can tone things down a bit or even whether he wants to, since that has not exactly been his style.

Footnote: Now that Eric Swalwell has resigned his House seat in the face of near-certain expulsion, after abandoning his campaign for California governor, a new accuser has emerged.

Lonna Drewes accused the California Democrat of rugging and raping her during a Los Angeles news conference yesterday.

Drewes said they met in 2018 when she was a Beverly Hills fashion model and owner of a fashion software company. told reporters she met Swalwell in 2018 while working as a model in Beverly Hills. Drewes said they met two times socially after Swalwell offered to help her with connections.

On the third occasion, Drewes said, "I believe he drugged my drink. "I only had one glass of wine. We were supposed to go to a political event and he said he needed to get paperwork from his hotel room. When I arrived at his hotel room I was already incapacitated and couldn’t move my arms or my body."

She added: "He raped me and he choked me. And while he was choking me I lost consciousness and I thought I died."

Now that Swalwell is no longer a congressman, two of his accusers, Ally Sammarco and Annika Albrecht, went on the record with CBS. "He thought he was untouchable," Samjmammarco said. He acted with total impunity. He never thought that the consequences of his actions would follow him."

CNN had earlier interviewed one of the accusers but shot her in shadow to conceal her identity.

Also yesterday, Democratic Rep. Tony Gonzales said he would resign his House seat, also in the face of virtually certain expulsion. "There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all," he said.

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Sexual text messages made public in 2024 made clear that he had an affair with Regina Santos-Aviles while she was working for him.

She killed herself in September by setting herself on fire.