House Dems unveil bill to examine removing Trump using 25th Amendment

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House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a long-shot bill in a possible attempt to remove President Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.

The 10-page legislation, introduced by House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., would create a 17-member commission to assess whether the amendment could be used to boot Trump from the White House.

The panel would be composed of several physicians and former high-ranking executive officials appointed by congressional leaders from both parties.

"[T]he Commission shall carry out a medical examination of the President to determine whether the President is mentally or physically unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office," the bill states.

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Democratic and Republican leaders of each chamber of Congress would select four physicians and four psychiatrists to serve on the commission. The 16 appointed members would then vote to select an additional member to chair the body.

Many House and Senate Democrats have called for Trump to be removed from office or impeached after he wrote that a "whole civilization will die tonight" in a social media post regarding the war in Iran. Raskin cited Trump's "increasingly volatile, incoherent, and alarming public statements" during the ongoing conflict.

"We have a solemn duty to play our defined role under the 25th Amendment by setting up this body to act alongside the Vice President and the Cabinet," Raskin said in a statement. "Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church, and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ."

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The legislation has 50 Democratic co-sponsors.

The White House pushed back on Raskin's claims, asserting that Trump's cognitive ability has not deteriorated, while also criticizing Democrats over former President Joe Biden's mental lapses during his time in office.

"Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital. "President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration, when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

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Trump defended his statements, saying he did not follow through with his threats because Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. He noted that his remarks "brought [Iran] to the table, with the exception of the one thing which I believe that they’re going to give up on."

"Remember, what do they say to us? For years, I’ve had to listen to them say, ‘Death to America,’ right?" Trump said on "Sunday Morning Futures," referencing Tehran's rallying cry. "They say, ‘Death to America, death to Israel, America is a Satan, we will destroy America, death to America.’ Now, does anybody ever complain to you when they say that? I think that’s a big step worse—‘Death to America.’"