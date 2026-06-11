The border is closed thanks to President Trump. In Virginia, that doesn’t matter

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The crisis at the border may be over, but the crisis in Virginia is far from it. Democrats from former President Joe Biden to Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger have proven time and time again that they care more about protecting criminal illegal aliens than American citizens.

Under Biden, over 11 million illegal immigrants walked freely across the open border with no consequences. That ended the day President Donald Trump took office. As we reach the twelfth straight month of zero releases at the border, our nation’s boundaries have never been more secure.

While the crisis at the border is over, the crisis in Virginia still rages on.

Across the commonwealth, an epidemic of violent crime committed by illegal aliens has plagued our communities. The rise in crime is caused by dangerous liberal policies and the state's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

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Local officials, like Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen Descano, have refused to prosecute criminals who are committing violence against real Americans. Despite a 32 percent increase in violent crime since Descano took office compared to the five years before, Fairfax has sent fewer cases to trial, dismissed more felony charges, and obtained fewer felony convictions.

The reason crime is spiking in Fairfax County is obvious: Descano and other local Democrats refuse to prosecute and lock away dangerous criminals because of their immigration status. Violent illegal aliens have been allowed to reoffend over and over, terrorize new victims and threaten public safety.

Democrats’ sanctuary policies have real, deadly consequences.

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In February, Stephanie Minter, a mother in Fairfax County, was allegedly murdered by Abdul Jalloh, an illegal immigrant with dozens of prior charges, including rape and violent assault. Minter’s death was completely preventable.

Then, just one month later, another illegal immigrant, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, was arrested in Fairfax County in connection with a fatal stabbing. And in April, Luzin Garcia Moran, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested for attempted sexual assault on a woman. His rap sheet, spanning from 2020 to 2026, includes assault and battery, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and several probation violations.

This is Spanberger’s Virginia.

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Every single one of these violent acts was a direct result of radical far-left sanctuary policies, but, instead of advancing legislation to protect our families, Democrats are dismantling pathways to get criminals off our streets. One of Spanberger’s first actions as governor was to demolish the 287(g) program, a proven tool that removed these criminals from our streets and made our communities safer.

We cannot continue to allow illegal immigrants to commit crimes over and over again. While Republicans are fighting to put these criminals away and deport them from our country, Democrats are just letting them go to terrorize our families. These sanctuary policies have turned our great commonwealth into a safe haven for terrorists, murderers and rapists, but Democrats do not care. The left will continue to put political games over public safety.

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The reason crime is spiking in Fairfax County is obvious: Descano and other local Democrats refuse to prosecute and lock away dangerous criminals because of their immigration status.

Make no mistake: I have not and will not sit idly by as violence floods our streets. Virginia is in desperate need of common-sense legislation that protects and secures our communities.

This Congress, I introduced H.R. 8077, the "287(g) Cooperation Act," to restore and strengthen federal, state and local immigration enforcement partnerships as a condition of receiving Community Oriented Policing Services grants. State and local law enforcement should be working hand-in-hand with the federal government to enforce our laws. When they work together, the rule of law is upheld, and our communities are safer.

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House Republicans are holding elected officials who refuse to protect Americans accountable. The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing titled "Fairfax County, Virginia: The Dangerous Consequences of Sanctuary Policies," to examine how state and local policies are prioritizing illegal immigrants over American citizens. Virginia cannot continue to circumvent federal immigration authorities and put public safety at risk.

Because of Spanberger’s pro-crime, pro-illegal immigration policies, criminal illegal aliens have been allowed to roam our streets, terrorizing local communities and threatening the safety and security of every Virginian. Our fight to protect the commonwealth is far from over. Our border is secure. Now, it’s time to secure Virginia.