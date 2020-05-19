Gutfeld on Trump’s drug use

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After President Trump told the world he was taking a prescribed drug – hydroxychloroquine – to potentially protect him from COVID-19, the media flipped.

Chris Cuomo said on CNN: “I don’t know that it will help with his health, but it certainly helps to cover up his weaknesses.”

Don Lemon said on CNN: “This is really deadly serious. It is quite dangerous, really quite dangerous.”

Joy Behar said on “The View”: “He says he’s been on this thing for two-and-a-half weeks or something. But when you read the side effects – psychosis, paranoia, hair loss – I think he’s been on it for three-and-a-half years.

Apparently, all those dopes know better than the White House doctor, who prescribed the drug. They're acting like Trump is ingesting peyote in a yurt

But here’s the big story: Trump is taking a drug – and he shared the info with you. The media and politicians – they'd never do that. Ever. That’s why they were shocked.

Trump shares. They hide.

And how dare Trump ask his White House doctor about a tried and true medication that's currently being used off-label by other docs? How dare he make an informed decision as a patient, after assessing the science, medical opinion and risk ratio?

If you believe Trump's wrong, show us your cost-benefit calculations or shut up.

Of course, the media won't. Because they're smarter than you – and Trump is a symbol of you, a bumpkin who should stay home indefinitely.

It’s only the morally superior media who get to work – and also know all that secret info about hot stocks, real estate and meds. They get the courtside tickets and the best tables. Then give you the lectures. The media always have the inside scoop – they're mad Trump shared it with you.

It’s funny: The media condemn using a prescribed drug during a pandemic. But they’re fine with way weirder stuff.

You know: you'd think an industry where people inject poison into their faces would sit this one out. And they'd never let you, Joe Schmo, tell them they can't smooth their wrinkles with a toxin. And they'd fight you to the death over their balding drugs, diet pills, Adderall and performance enhancers.

They can have it all. Inject your forehead with goat pee if you must. America will save lives. While you save face.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 19, 2020.

