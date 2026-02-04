MORNING GLORY: Trump can end the Dreamer standoff by taking on sanctuary cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Is there a path emerging for the "Dreamers" to finally receive legal status? Could a "regularization" of this group of more than 3 million illegal immigrants be near?

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., whom I interviewed on my radio show Wednesday, did not sound overly optimistic about passing the final FY 2026 appropriations bill — the one that funds the Department of Homeland Security — but he also did not rule out including "regularization" for the "Dreamers," provided the same bill includes a funding knockout for "sanctuary cities and states."

President Donald Trump, Thune noted, has long been open to regularizing the status of the Dreamers. If congressional Democrats want to actually accomplish something with their latest funding stunt, they should ask for legal status for the Dreamers while being prepared to apply pressure to sanctuary cities.

On Tuesday, I argued for just such a deal on this platform — a "Nixon-to-China" compromise that President Trump could pull off, and that no other Republican would dare to attempt, much less succeed in executing.

The president showed the way with his "First Step Act" criminal justice reform law during his first term. Now he could again lead — this time to secure long-desired "regularization" for the Dreamers — reflecting a view shared by the vast majority of Americans: Illegal immigrants brought here as minors should not be deported to countries of origin, if those countries can even be identified.

On Wednesday, I proposed such a law to the majority leader, and his polite refusal reflects the two decades of scars nearly every Republican legislator carries from past immigration battles.

A hard-core group of deportation absolutists opposes regularization for the Dreamers, and their volume often obscures how small their numbers really are. That kind of strident rejection of common-sense solutions must, in turn, be rejected by the president and congressional Republicans.

The coalition that returned the president to the Oval Office was built on common sense about the border. First, close it — as the president has done. Second, fund and finish the wall, which is underway. Third, detain and deport the most dangerous among the tens of millions of illegal immigrants in the country — a challenge made nearly insoluble by President Joe Biden’s four years of border failure, but one now being addressed.

A "First Step on Immigration Act" would continue the commitments the president campaigned on, and it should not attempt to be a "comprehensive solution" to the illegal immigration mess left by the Biden administration.

Such "comprehensive" legislative schemes rarely make it through Congress, because either the political right or the political left — or both — rise up to shout them down, often with good reason.

For one thing, these efforts over the past 20 years have promised a "pathway to citizenship," which should never be available to someone who broke the law to get here. Millions wait patiently in line to legally enter the United States, and those who cut that line cannot be allowed to stay while also gaining the right to vote or access entitlements reserved for Americans who have paid decades of taxes into programs like Medicare and Social Security.

There are "first steps" toward making immigration enforcement rational, just as the first steps President Trump took in his second term were to close the border and as Congress’s first step was to fully fund construction of the border wall. Check and check.

The next steps should include granting "blue cards" to Dreamers — and to any other narrow category of illegal immigrant around which consensus exists — but only if those grants are paired with serious penalties for any city, county or state that refuses to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The United States must be consistent in its message: We are a welcoming and compassionate country, and we will regularize the Dreamers. But we are also a nation of laws, and no federal funding should flow to jurisdictions whose law enforcement agencies refuse to cooperate with ICE to identify and deport illegal aliens who have been arrested and are in custody.

Common sense on compassion, combined with common sense on compliance with federal law, is the sweet spot for the next phase of solving the illegal immigration crisis.

Democrats have handed President Trump the high ground in this debate. They believed they could make the last appropriations fight about ICE. Instead, the president and congressional Republicans should make it about the Dreamers and sanctuary cities.

Good policy can also be great politics. Consult virtually any poll on immigration. A "First Step on Immigration Act" built on "80-20" positions — those that eight in 10 Americans agree with — is a great place to start.

