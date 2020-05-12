Gutfeld on another media hysteria

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At the end of President Trump’s press conference Monday, a reporter offered a churlish opinion disguised as a question.

Trump responded in his usual way.

CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang asked: “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

The president replied: “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

Jiang responded: “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?”

Trump said: “I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

Jiang responded: “That’s not a nasty question.”

Of course, how did the media see it?

Brian Stelter of CNN said: “It is racist to look at an Asian-American White House correspondent and say ‘ask China.’ This isn’t happening in a vacuum. This is part of a pattern of behavior from the president that goes back many years. He doesn’t have the benefit of the doubt that someone might have if for the first time ever in their life, they made a comment like that to a reporter… He’s also had this pattern of reacting to minority journalists in a very specific and different way.”

Oddly, Stelter's right – there is a pattern of behavior. But it makes his argument hideously laughable.

Here's the pattern of behavior, you sputtering chucklehead.

President Trump has made the following comments about China to reporters of multiple racial and ethnic backgrounds – not just Asian-Americans – in discussing the coronavirus that originated in China:

“There’s nobody ever been tougher on China than me.”

“Our relationship with China was good until they did this.”

“All I can say is, wherever it came from – it came from China.”

“They didn't report what was happening inside of China. No, I'm not happy with China.”

“They didn't want us to close our borders to China.”

“The only leader of a country that closed our borders tightly against China.”

“We're talking to China and we've expressed how we felt. We're not happy about it.”

It's amazing we'd have to do a montage of Trump mentioning China, over and over. To anyone.

But the media are like a stupid child. You’ve got to walk them through stuff they try to forget, every single day.

The fact is, Trump’s been calling out China more often than Brian calls out for Chinese. And Trump was doing it when every moron with a microphone was obsessed with Russia – especially Brian Stelter’s own network.

It’s an outfit that watches and waits for its biases to be confirmed. You want to know how it works?

Here's an analogy: Bob swears at everyone. Then he swears at someone who's not white. CNN says “see, Bob's racist.” Their grift: ignore the color-blind behavior and selectively pick an instance that builds a smear.

It’s what a broken media does. Their crumbling psyche prompts them to see things they wish were there. This is called fiction. A never-ending profit model of conflict and bitterness that requires smearing people.

This relies solely on mindreading: that when Trump says “China,” they can tell its racist. Yet, there's no evidence. They just know. Because they hope it is.

But this isn't just about Trump. Calling him racist is the media's gateway drug to calling you the same thing. Right Joy?

Joy Behar said this of Trump on “The View”: “He is a racist. He throws red meat to his base on a regular basis and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also. That’s all I have to say about him. I’ve had enough of him!”

Feeling is mutual, you bag of lawn clippings.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 12, 2020.

