Gutfeld on the media’s lack of self-reflection

A new poll on the reliability of journalists comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts, which makes sense, because it stinks for the press. Less than half of Americans have a great deal of confidence in the news media. I wonder why.

Anchors and guests on MSNBC, CNN, NBC and elsewhere have been predicting the end of the Trump presidency and making unsupported claims about the president for years, including false claims about allegations of Trump collusion with Russia.

Americans rank the press behind lawyers and above elected officials. That’s like saying you're worse than vermin but not as bad as lice.

But the numbers would've been worse were it not for Fox News. The reason: we’re awesome. Which is why the other guys hate us so much. It seems like other cable networks exist just to watch Fox. Over and over again, you hear people at MSNBC and CNN talking about what was aired on Fox News.

My God, what if we stopped working? CNN would have to actually cover news. But then, who could they blame everything on?

On CNN, Chris Cuomo complained about President Trump not wearing a mask when he was out in public and said of the president: “Everyone around him has a mask on. Now, he doesn't because he wants to keep up the Fox farce, this BS that COVID-19's overrated. I guess the anti-elitists over there are OK with 10,000 more dead.”

What a child. So this guy has the gall to blame us for future death. What about death that already happened. That is, the actual thousands of people in rest homes he failed to ask his brother – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – about because he had other things on his mind?

For example, in an interview with Gov. Cuomo, Chris Cuomo asked: “Do you think you are an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle? Do you really think you are some desirable single person, and that this is not just people’s pain coming out of them?”

Andrew Cuomo replied: “I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

And 5,200 people died in rest homes.

Anyway, the Pew poll suggests the media don't act on behalf of the public. Probably because they dislike the public.

The press is over-educated, cloistered, far removed from people who make things. Their idea of slumming it is non-organic quinoa.

I wonder: if the media became truly diverse – especially in perspective – would they have gotten so much wrong? Would they have missed Trump's victory, or seen through the collusion and obstruction hoax, the impeachment travesty?

Would they have seen the coronavirus coming instead of drooling over Rep. Adam Schiff's lies? Would they have seen former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for what he was: a hero getting screwed?

The fact is, we know the media are broken, and the only entity not reporting it is the media.

We need a 12-step program for the press; the first one would be to buy them a mirror.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Give” on May 14, 2020.

