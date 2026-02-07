Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Movies

'GOAT' Review: Move over 'Zootopia,' there's a new king of the jungle

Stephen Curry, Jelly Roll make their big screen debuts in Sony's delightful animated film

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
close
'GOAT' trailer Video

'GOAT' trailer

The trailer for Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT" featuring the voices of Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, David Harbour and Jelly Roll.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Move over "Zootopia 2," there's a new king of the jungle — and it's a goat.

"GOAT" is the latest film from Sony Pictures Animation starring an actual goat named Will Harris (Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" fame) who dreams of being a "roarball" player — basketball but with much more intensity— and wants to play in the big leagues despite being a small animal (he considers himself "medium").

Since he was a young kid (pun intended), Will has idolized Jett Fillmore (Gabrielle Union), an all-star black panther who plays on Vineland's hometown team the Thorns, except they've had a dismal losing streak in recent years.

‘WUTHERING HEIGHTS' REVIEW: MARGOT ROBBIE, JACOB ELORDI STAR IN STEAMY ADAPTATION OF ILL-FATED ROMANCE

GOAT film still

Will (Caleb McLaughlin) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Picture Animation’s "GOAT" (© 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Hoping to move on from his job as a delivery goat for Whiskers Diner, Will steps up to challenge Mane Attraction (Aaron Pierre), a stallion MVP roarball player on a rival team, for a game of one-on-one. Despite Mane's ultimate victory, Will's valiant effort was enough to make him go viral and catch the attention of the warthog Thorns owner Florence Everson (Jenifer Lewis), who desperately wants to generate buzz for her team. News of the new recruit does not sit well with Jett, insisting Will is too small to play while fearing the murmurs of her glory days being behind her are actually true.

‘SEND HELP’ REVIEW: RACHEL MCADAMS, DYLAN O'BRIEN LEAD COMICALLY VIOLENT DESERT ISLAND THRILLER

GOAT film still

Florence (Jennifer Lewis) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ "GOAT." (Sony Pictures Animation © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It quickly becomes a clash of personalities between Will and Jett, who are among the now-six players on the Thorns — the other four being the rapping giraffe Lenny Williamson (real life NBA all-star Stephen Curry), the phone-obsessed ostrich Olivia Burke (Nicola Coughlan), the dedicated rhino father of two daughters Archie Everhard (David Harbour) and the off-the-wall wacky Komodo dragon Modo Olachenko (Nick Kroll). Also with them is their not-so-helpful long-nosed monkey coach Dennis (Patton Oswalt).

‘MERCY’ REVIEW: CHRIS PRATT MUST PROVE HIS INNOCENCE TO AI JUDGE IN FORGETTABLE CYBER THRILLER

GOAT film still

(L to R) Modo (Nick Kroll), Lenny (Stephen Curry), Will (Caleb McLaughlin), Olivia (Nicola Coughlan), Jett (Gabrielle Union) and Archie (David Harbour) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT." (Sony Pictures Animation © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Other notable members of the impressive voice cast include Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, Andrew Santino, Wayne Knight, Adam Pally, music superstar Jelly Roll, along with a handful of voice cameos from basketball giants like Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Kevin Love, A'ja Wilson, and Andre Iguodala.

WILL ‘ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER’ RIDE THE ANTI-ICE PROTEST WAVE TO BEST PICTURE AT THE OSCARS?

GOAT film still

Will (Caleb McLaughlin) and Jett (Gabrielle Union) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s in "GOAT." (Sony Pictures Animation © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Sony Pictures Animation is still licking its wounds for selling is film rights of "KPop Demon Hunters" to Netflix. Fortunately for the studio, they have another high-quality franchise on its hands with "GOAT." Not only is it genuinely funny, it's also got a lot of heart too.

Hats off to the relatively fresh talent who lead "GOAT," which was directed by Tyree Dillihay, co-directed by Adam Rosette with Nicolas Curcio and Peter Chiarelli who've developed the story as well as Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley who wrote the screenplay. Stephen Curry is notably among the credited producers.

'PRIMATE' REVIEW: PARAMOUNT COMES OUT SWINGING IN 2026 WITH WILD HORROR FLICK ABOUT A NIGHTMARE PET CHIMP

GOAT film still

Will (Caleb McLaughlin) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s "GOAT." (Sony Pictures Animation © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The Verdict

"GOAT" may not be the greatest of all time, but it's an early contender to be among the stronger animated offerings of 2026. With plenty of laughs and a feel-good story, it's a fun time for the whole family.

★★★ ½ — SEE IT NOW

"GOAT" is rated PG for some rude humor and brief mild language. Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes. In theaters now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

Close modal

Continue