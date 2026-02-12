'Wuthering Heights' Review: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in steamy adaptation of ill-fated romance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I have a confession to make: I am a terrible reader. So no, I have not read Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights."

I make that disclosure because I went into Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the famed 1847 novel completely blind. Not only have I not read the book, I haven't seen any of the prior film adaptations, either.

Perhaps there is some good in having zero expectations, nothing to compare and contrast it to, which many of you might end up doing if you see this "Wuthering Heights." Because from what I've gathered, it does have creative changes that part from the original source material.

WILL ‘ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER’ RIDE THE ANTI-ICE PROTEST WAVE TO BEST PICTURE AT THE OSCARS?

The film starts with a young Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw (Charlotte Mellington), whose father is the master of Wuthering Heights, a remote property in northern England. Mr. Earnshaw (Martin Clunes), an impulsive eccentric with a gambling problem, takes in a quiet young boy (Owen Cooper of "Adolescence" fame) he said he snatched from an abusive father. He gifts the boy to Cathy, who she names after her deceased brother, Heathcliff.

‘SEND HELP’ REVIEW: RACHEL MCADAMS, DYLAN O'BRIEN LEAD COMICALLY VIOLENT DESERT ISLAND THRILLER

A pure, innocent bond forms between Cathy and Heathcliff. They play in the fields, she teaches him to read, but it wasn't until they faced her father's wrath for being late for his birthday dinner. While it was Cathy's fault, Heathcliff took the blame. It was then she learn how devoted he was for her — and he has the scars on his back to prove it.

Fast forward several years as Cathy grows up to be a young woman (Margot Robbie) while Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) becomes a rugged servant for the family. Cathy's curiosity gets the better of her as she desperate wants to know who their new neighbors are (who live five miles away). Catching her peeking over the wall is the wealthy Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif). He is immediately smitten by her and not long after asks her to marry him. Her father, whose drunken gambling has barely left the family with two pennies to rub together, is thrilled at the prospects of a newfound fortune, but deep down Cathy knows she's truly in love with Heathcliff. Upon learning that he was about to lose the love of his life, Heathcliff runs away.

What eventually unfolds is a steamy affair and a bitter war of jealous lovers after Heathcliff returns years later with a dashing makeover and a ton of money.

‘MERCY’ REVIEW: CHRIS PRATT MUST PROVE HIS INNOCENCE TO AI JUDGE IN FORGETTABLE CYBER THRILLER

"Wuthering Heights" marks Emerald Fennell's third feature as a writer and director. It's easily her biggest project yet but noticeably has less bite than her predecessors "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn." Still, there's enough to chew on here.

Robbie and Elordi both give fine performances, though the film's breakout performance belongs to Alison Oliver, who provides comic relief as Edgar's goofy sister Isabella. Hong Chau, a rising star in her own right (see "The Whale," "The Menu," HBO's "The Watchmen"), also gives a subtly great portrayal of Nelly, Cathy's longtime servant resentful of her love for Heathcliff.

While it won't qualify for the Oscars next month, "Wuthering Heights" will be an early contender for several craft categories between the visually striking cinematography from Oscar winner Linus Sandgren, gorgeous costumes from two-time Oscar winner Jacqueline Durran and the beautifully elaborate production design.

'PRIMATE' REVIEW: PARAMOUNT COMES OUT SWINGING IN 2026 WITH WILD HORROR FLICK ABOUT A NIGHTMARE PET CHIMP

The Verdict

With a solid cast and stunning visuals, Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" is a perfectly fine film that relies more on the production value than its source material. Hopefully seeing this on Valentine's Day will make you appreciate the healthy, stable relationships in your life.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"Wuthering Heights" is rated R for sexual content, some violent content and language. Running time: 2 hours, 16 minutes. In theaters now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP