Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Movies

'Zootopia 2' Review: Disney's animated crime caper delivers fun for the little critters

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman voice Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in a wild sequel to the 2016 hit film

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
close
'Zootopia 2' trailer Video

'Zootopia 2' trailer

The trailer for Disney's "Zootopia 2" starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman. In theaters Thanksgiving weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Move over Starsky and Hutch. Hopps and Wilde are back. And they're packing heat — um — fur.

"Zootopia 2" is the follow-up to Disney's hit animated film from 2016 that takes place in a world run by anthropomorphic animals. In the first installment, we meet Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), an overly-eager cop trying to leave her mark as the first rabbit to join the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD), and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a slick red fox who leaves his life as a con artist behind to help Hopps crack a case, resulting in him also getting his own badge.

One year later, Hopps and Wilde are still partners, but perhaps a dysfunctional pair. After botching an illegal smuggling operation bust, their cape buffalo ZPD Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) orders them to participate in a "Partners in Crisis" group therapy. 

‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’ REVIEW: ARIANA GRANDE, CYNTHIA ERIVO WORK THEIR MAGIC IN A DARKER FINAL ACT

Zootopia 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ "Zootopia 2" welcomes back to the big screen rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and introduces Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan). From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" releases in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hopps is itching to hop onto a new case — and she has a hunch that something might be afoot at the Zootenial Gala celebrating Zootopia's 100th year since its founding. Despite reptiles being banished from Zootopia, a blue snake named Gary (Ke Huy Quan) crashes the party to steal a mysterious journal that once belonged to Zootopia's founder Ebeneezer Lynxley. But an accident will result in Hopps and Wilde hunting down Gary while being hunted by the ZPD as well as the Lynxley family, who desperately want the journal back.

"Zootopia 2" doesn't break new ground but Walt Disney Animated Studios (not to be confused with Pixar, which released "Elio" earlier this year) has a fruitful franchise on its hands. Fan favorites from the first installment return, like the iconic DMV-working sloth Flash (Raymond S. Persi) and the adorable chunky ZPD dispatcher cheetah Benjamin Clawhauser (Nate Torrence) and we are introduced to new faces like the actor-turned-mayor stallion Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), a conspiracy podcast-hosting beaver Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimister).

‘JAY KELLY’ REVIEW: ADAM SANDLER OUTSHINES GEORGE CLOONEY IN NETFLIX'S GLOSSY BUT HOLLOW SHOWBIZ DRAMEDY

Zootopia 2 characters

"Zootopia 2" features fan favorites like Flash the sloth (Raymond S. Persi) while introducing new characters like Mayor Winddancer (Patrick Warburton) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson). From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" releases in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (Disney)

The voice cast is stacked with A-list talent, many of them making one-line cameos — Andy Sandberg, Shakira, Josh Gad, June Squibb, Danny Trejo, Michael J. Fox, Mario Lopez and Dwayne Johnson just to name a few — my personal favorite is Quinta Brunson (of "Abbott Elementary" fame) playing Dr. Fuzzby, the mild-mannered quokka therapist leading the struggle session Hopps and Wilde are stuck in.

While it's obviously geared towards kids, "Zootopia 2" is flooded with cultural references to amuse adults, ranging from "Ratatouille" to "The Shining."

The creative duo of Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who've written and/or directed past Disney hits like "Encanto," the first "Zootopia" and the "Moana" films, clearly have the magic formula to entertain kids and to make the House of Mouse a lot of money. 

‘PREDATOR: BADLANDS’ REVIEW: AN ACTION-PACKED FRANCHISE REBOOT WITH A TWIST

Zootopia 2

[L-R] Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2." From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" opens in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Verdict

"Zootopia 2" is a cute, harmless, gorgeously animated film that offers fun for kids and parents alike. Is it a top tier sequel? No — but it doesn't have to be. So if you take your kids or grandkids out of the house for a couple of hours, "Zootopia 2" might be your best bet at the movie theater this holiday season. Otherwise, you can wait to eventually stream it on Disney+.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"Zootopia 2" is rated PG for action/violence and rude humor. Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes. In theaters November 26, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

Close modal

Continue