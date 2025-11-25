'Zootopia 2' Review: Disney's animated crime caper delivers fun for the little critters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Move over Starsky and Hutch. Hopps and Wilde are back. And they're packing heat — um — fur.

"Zootopia 2" is the follow-up to Disney's hit animated film from 2016 that takes place in a world run by anthropomorphic animals. In the first installment, we meet Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), an overly-eager cop trying to leave her mark as the first rabbit to join the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD), and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a slick red fox who leaves his life as a con artist behind to help Hopps crack a case, resulting in him also getting his own badge.

One year later, Hopps and Wilde are still partners, but perhaps a dysfunctional pair. After botching an illegal smuggling operation bust, their cape buffalo ZPD Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) orders them to participate in a "Partners in Crisis" group therapy.

‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’ REVIEW: ARIANA GRANDE, CYNTHIA ERIVO WORK THEIR MAGIC IN A DARKER FINAL ACT

Hopps is itching to hop onto a new case — and she has a hunch that something might be afoot at the Zootenial Gala celebrating Zootopia's 100th year since its founding. Despite reptiles being banished from Zootopia, a blue snake named Gary (Ke Huy Quan) crashes the party to steal a mysterious journal that once belonged to Zootopia's founder Ebeneezer Lynxley. But an accident will result in Hopps and Wilde hunting down Gary while being hunted by the ZPD as well as the Lynxley family, who desperately want the journal back.

"Zootopia 2" doesn't break new ground but Walt Disney Animated Studios (not to be confused with Pixar, which released "Elio" earlier this year) has a fruitful franchise on its hands. Fan favorites from the first installment return, like the iconic DMV-working sloth Flash (Raymond S. Persi) and the adorable chunky ZPD dispatcher cheetah Benjamin Clawhauser (Nate Torrence) and we are introduced to new faces like the actor-turned-mayor stallion Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), a conspiracy podcast-hosting beaver Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimister).

‘JAY KELLY’ REVIEW: ADAM SANDLER OUTSHINES GEORGE CLOONEY IN NETFLIX'S GLOSSY BUT HOLLOW SHOWBIZ DRAMEDY

The voice cast is stacked with A-list talent, many of them making one-line cameos — Andy Sandberg, Shakira, Josh Gad, June Squibb, Danny Trejo, Michael J. Fox, Mario Lopez and Dwayne Johnson just to name a few — my personal favorite is Quinta Brunson (of "Abbott Elementary" fame) playing Dr. Fuzzby, the mild-mannered quokka therapist leading the struggle session Hopps and Wilde are stuck in.

While it's obviously geared towards kids, "Zootopia 2" is flooded with cultural references to amuse adults, ranging from "Ratatouille" to "The Shining."

The creative duo of Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who've written and/or directed past Disney hits like "Encanto," the first "Zootopia" and the "Moana" films, clearly have the magic formula to entertain kids and to make the House of Mouse a lot of money.

‘PREDATOR: BADLANDS’ REVIEW: AN ACTION-PACKED FRANCHISE REBOOT WITH A TWIST

The Verdict

"Zootopia 2" is a cute, harmless, gorgeously animated film that offers fun for kids and parents alike. Is it a top tier sequel? No — but it doesn't have to be. So if you take your kids or grandkids out of the house for a couple of hours, "Zootopia 2" might be your best bet at the movie theater this holiday season. Otherwise, you can wait to eventually stream it on Disney+.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"Zootopia 2" is rated PG for action/violence and rude humor. Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes. In theaters November 26, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP