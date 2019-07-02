Deroy Murdock: Nike steps on its own shoelaces in latest Kaepernick fiasco

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Nike and washed-up footballer Colin Kaepernick have joined forces in an America-bashing cavalcade. The enormous sportswear company planned to release a new red, white, and blue sneaker adorned with American Revolutionary Betsy Ross’ 13-star flag, this country’s first banner.

However, Kaepernick complained to Nike that this all-American symbol is – what else? – racist. “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

So, Nike decided that they could not just do it. They scrapped the new product and, in turn, igniting a fresh national controversy.

For starters, why is anyone listening to this creep?

Kaepernick is one of the most divisive people in this country. He started the “take-a-knee” movement that had Americans shouting at each other for perhaps 18 months or more. Rather than set aside our differences and unify ourselves through “The Star-Spangled Banner,” he chose to pit Americans against each other over one of the few things that hold us together.

Shame on him!

This punk has not played football since 2016. And he didn’t distinguish himself much, at that. I know nothing about football, and the less I learn about it, the better. What I do know is, rather than play ball, he created massive migraines for the entire NFL. When he got other players to take to their knees during the national anthem before games, he sent ratings into a tailspin as revolted fans clicked off their HDTVs. No wonder team owners dodged him like the measles.

If this bum has a problem with Betsy Ross’ 13-star flag and the original 13 colonies, then, as Brian Kilmeade observed Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends,” Kaepernick has a problem with today’s American flag. It has 13 stripes, which also represent our original 13 colonies and the first 13 American states. So, Kaepernick’s fight is with any and every American flag created since 1776.

Disgusting!

As for Nike, shame on this corporate giant for caving into this loudmouth. Nike should have ignored Kaepernick and sold these shoes to the millions of Americans who love this country, rather than knuckle under to the rants of this solitary anti-American, tattoo-encrusted loser.

The only person to escape favorably from this needless mess is Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision,” Ducey said today via Twitter. ”I am embarrassed for Nike. Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish.”

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” Ducey added. “It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it.”

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours,” Ducey continued. “I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here.”

Ducey concluded: “Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history...And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her.”

Down with Kaepernick! Up with Ducey!

