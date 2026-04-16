DAVID MARCUS: Why Democrats' harebrained popular vote scheme

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The 250th birthday of the United States of America makes our nation one of the longest-running representative democratic systems of government in world history, so of course, harebrained Democrats think it is broken and must be fixed.

This week, Virginia became the 18th state to sign onto a compact to pledge their states’ votes to the winner of the national popular vote in presidential elections, rather than these states sending electors who support the candidate that won each state’s individual race.

So, for example, had this compact been complete and in place in the 2024 presidential election, Virginia, which voted for Democrat Kamala Harris, would have sent its 13 electoral votes to popular vote winner Donald Trump, instead.

So why do Democrats want to break up a successful system that has spanned a quarter of a millennia? Well, notwithstanding Trump’s surprise popular vote win in 2024, the last two men to become president by winning the electoral college while losing the popular vote were Republicans, Trump in 2016 and, before him, George W. Bush.

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In an act of hubris worthy of a Greek tragedy, the Democrats seem convinced that they will never be on the losing end of this stick.

The good news for Virginia voters who do not wish to sacrifice their own choice for president to the whims of the entire nation is that this compact does not go into effect until there are enough states to make up the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

If it does get that far, however, if enough states join to make the members of the compact a decisive majority in the electoral college, our presidential elections may never look the same again.

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One could argue, and Democrats often do, that we already have a situation in which only a handful of swing states decide our recent presidential elections. But importantly, which states are swing states is not set in stone, as it would be with a compact.

For example, Florida and Virginia were swing states fairly recently. Now, the former is reliably red and latter basically blue, while states like Arizaona and Georgia have become jump balls.

The upside to the swing state system is that it forces national campaigns to focus on the diverse regional interests of places like Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Mexico instead of simply trying to appeal to the entire nation all at once.

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The compact would also raise very serious concerns about the integrity of our presidential elections, because even if a state wanted to enforce voter ID, or clear its voter rolls or reduce mail in voting, it wouldn’t matter, because the final result could be bound by states without such measures.

This is one of the myriad reasons why the Save America Act, which Republican leadership in the Senate refuses to push through by nuking the filibuster, is so absolutely vital. If Democrats manage to kill the electoral college, then we will need standard, federal voting laws.

Much like the effort in Virginia, on the ballot next Tuesday, to redistrict the commonwealth’s Congressional districtsredistrict the commonwealth’s Congressional districts from a 6-5 Democrat advantage to a 10-1 advantage in a state that is close to 50/50, this compact seems designed to steal votes from conservatives.

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This compact isn’t just a solution in search of a problem, which would be bad enough. It is, in fact, a naked power grab meant to ensure that Democrats win presidential elections, not to make them more fair.

Another wrinkle in the tale of this anti-democratic compact is that blue states are looking at taking a population beating in the 2030 census as Americans flee high-tax, semi-socialist states like California and New York, and move to places like West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas and Florida.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, only Texas and Florida, both ruby red, will gain electoral votes going into the next decade.

Naturally, Democrats, more interested in winning than fairness once again, would like to see their sly little compact erase those red-state advantages.

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It's always the same thing with Democrats. They never believe that they actually lose any elections fair and square. When they lose, it is always the fault of an allegedly broken system, not their own bad ideas.

Hopefully, Virginia will be the final state to sign on to this ridiculous and anti-American compact. For two-and-a-half centuries, the electoral college has served our nation well, and there is no reason to abandon it now.