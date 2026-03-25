The clock is ticking: DHS shutdown endangers FIFA World Cup security preparations

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In less than three months, the United States will welcome the world for the largest sporting event in the history of mankind: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Our nation will be hosting 78 matches across 11 U.S. host cities in a 40-day period during America’s 250th birthday. This showcase of American exceptionalism is projected to bring in more than 5 million visitors and produce $30 billion in economic output.

And yet, President Donald Trump’s White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 is being stifled in ensuring the safety and security of the event because a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown is limiting DHS’s ability to prepare for this unprecedented global tournament.

When Congress failed to fund DHS more than a month ago, critical agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) were forced to operate with limited resources, unpaid staff and suspend certain operations.

Each of these agencies, as well as all of the 23 components housed within DHS, are vitally important to the White House FIFA Task Force’s whole-of-government approach to protect U.S. citizens and international visitors alike.

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Right now, the DHS shutdown is hampering the department’s ability to prepare for the largest influx of visitors in American history. This shutdown is not merely a matter of bureaucratic inconvenience; it is a direct threat to our national security.

The first kick-off is less than 80 days away. The longer this shutdown continues, the more gaps there may be in our security and operational planning, preparedness, and coordination. Our ability to deliver a safe World Cup suffers every day that Congress refuses to fund us.

As millions of visitors arrive for the World Cup, America’s airports, cities and ports need to be ready. The shutdown is making that nearly impossible.

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TSA will play a vitally important role in making sure soccer fans the world over can move throughout the country free of harm. As of today, nearly 95% of TSA employees are working without pay, and the financial strain is causing callout rates to double nationwide, with more than 450 officers quitting since the shutdown began.

With fewer officers showing up, TSA has had to consolidate or reduce the number of checkpoints at some airports, creating significantly longer lines for all passengers. Each officer must screen more travelers, increasing the risk of missed threats. At John F. Kennedy International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, callout rates have reached 40%. It is even worse at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston (55%).

Now imagine that scenario happening during the busiest travel season in American history — where each of those metropolitan areas will be hosting World Cup games this summer.

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In addition, plans for new checkpoint screening technology upgrades at World Cup gateway airports risk being delayed or canceled with a prolonged shutdown. World Cup-specific staffing, canine deployments and coordination with airport and law enforcement partners are all falling victim to travel restrictions, approval delays and canceled training sessions.

TSA’s Federal Air Marshal Service’s efforts to assess vulnerabilities and deploy Counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft system) capabilities at transportation venues are also at risk. Prolonged shutdown delays or cancels planned security assessments, procurement of C-UAS systems and training on new equipment, which directly affect our ability to detect and mitigate drone threats around key transportation hubs.

If Congress does not act, we risk missing threats at our most bustling airports, just as fans from every corner of the globe arrive.

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The majority of DHS training and exercises for first responders and cybersecurity are on hold. limiting our ability to prepare for physical and cyber threats during the World Cup. Furloughs and reduced staffing impacts DHS’s ability to conduct security assessments, compromise our intelligence posture and hinders collaboration with our partners during this critical planning phrase.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to protect America’s harbors and waterways during the World Cup. With nearly 75% of its specialized civilian workforce furloughed and no money for contracts or training, the Coast Guard faces skill gaps and a risk of mission failure. The Coast Guard must mobilize about 1,000 security forces and support personnel for World Cup events, but without funding, they cannot pay for equipment or conduct advanced training.

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TSA will play a vitally important role in making sure soccer fans the world over can move throughout the country free of harm.

The longer DHS is forced to operate without funding, the increased likelihood that America’s security and the tournament’s success are at risk. Partisan politics are jeopardizing the safety of our communities and the success of this historic event.

It does not have to be this way. The bottom line is this: Congress must act now. End the shutdown. Restore DHS funding. Give DHS the necessary resources to deliver a safe, secure and unforgettable World Cup. The clock is ticking. The world will be watching. Congress owes it to the American people to ensure that the World Cup kickstarts the beginning of The Golden Age of America in stunning — and safe — fashion.