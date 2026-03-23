Top TSA watchdog backs Trump’s ICE airport move as shutdown snarls travel

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EXCLUSIVE: A key lawmaker charged with oversight of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) believes President Donald Trump's new plan addressing the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown will reduce hours-long airport delays nationwide.

"I think it will help and it'll speed up the process greatly," Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., chair of the House Homeland Security Committee's subcommittee on transportation, told Fox News Digital.

"Right now, we're losing TSA agents not only due to sickness, but some of them are actually getting up, you know, basically saying, 'That's it, I've had enough. Every six months I've got to put up with this stuff.' And they say, ‘This is not for me.’ We need to stop this."

Trump announced Sunday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be deployed to airports across the country to help ease travel chaos brought on by the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, which is now in its 37th day.

TRUMP SAYS ICE WILL DEPLOY TO AIRPORTS MONDAY TO ASSIST TSA AMID FUNDING STANDOFF

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He followed it with another post Monday calling on ICE agents working at airports to do so without wearing face coverings. Masks have been a point of fierce contention in DHS funding talks, with Democrats demanding that they conduct immigration enforcement operations without them while Republicans insist they are critical to agents' safety.

"I started out in the private sector. And in the private sector, the customer is always right. …The U.S. citizen is our customer, and so we can't allow them to go through these long waits because we have less and less TSA agents," Gimenez said.

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"In light of the fact that the Democrats will not do the right thing and fund DHS, then I think you have to do what you have to do. And if their plan is to use ICE agents in order to supplant and speed up the lines at the airports, I'm fine with that."

Tens of thousands of TSA agents have been forced to work without pay for weeks as the shutdown draws on with no end in sight. It's led to hours-long delays at airports in Houston, New Jersey, New York, and Louisiana, among other major hubs.

While they're guaranteed to get back pay when the shutdown is over, the current lack of regular paychecks has forced scores of agents to call out sick and find other means of making ends meet.

Democrats have balked at Trump's plan given ICE's controversial tactics on immigration in the past. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for example, called it "unacceptable morally, legally, politically" in a statement on X.

But Gimenez pointed out that DHS, and therefore ICE, will be under new leadership soon, with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., poised to replace Kristi Noem as Cabinet secretary.

He also said he was "heartened" about ICE's direction after a recent conversation with border czar Tom Homan.

"I think you're going to see a different emphasis by ICE when they are helping TSA agents," Gimenez said. "If [Democrats] are worried about ICE agents now at TSA facilities, why don't you just fund DHS and then you don't have to worry about having ICE agents at TSA facilities?"

The government was plunged into a partial shutdown earlier this year after Democrats walked away en masse from a bipartisan deal to fund DHS in protest of Trump's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. They've insisted on stricter guardrails on federal agents conducting immigration enforcement, several of which the GOP has dismissed as non-starters.

The president himself later threw a wrench into negotiations for a new deal, urging Republicans to reject any plan until Democrats pass an unrelated election integrity bill called the SAVE America Act.

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Republicans have also rejected Democrats' demand to fund all of DHS excluding agencies responsible for immigration enforcement.

Unlike last year's full government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, the current shutdown solely affects DHS — a wide-ranging department that includes a variety of agencies including ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the TSA, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).