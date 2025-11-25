BROOKE ROLLINS: Your Thanksgiving dinner costs less and that’s a reason to give thanks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Thanksgiving, I am taking a moment to reflect on the many blessings we enjoy, especially the hard work America’s farmers and ranchers do day in and day out to produce an abundant and affordable food supply.

And this year, we have even more to be thankful for, as the Thanksgiving dinner is returning to normal prices following record inflation during the Biden administration.

Like the entire agricultural community, turkey farmers work year-round to supply our Thanksgiving tables with the food we know and love.

In 2024, that meant raising 200 million turkeys on about 2,500 farms across the United States, with the majority being family farms. This is no small feat, especially while our farmers face the risk of bird flu and many other challenges that impact our small businesses across the country.

But they continue to do what their parents did and their parents before them: tend the flock and continue the noble act of feeding their fellow citizens.

And President Donald Trump has their backs.

He’s supporting American farmers across the country to ensure they have what they need to continue to supply America with affordable food — that includes unleashing American energy to lower gas prices, boost domestic fertilizer production, cut regulations to lower the cost of doing business, and most importantly, cut taxes so farmers can keep more of what they earn.

All of this helps create an economic environment where our farmers and ranchers thrive like never before.

Since day one, the Trump administration has been on a mission to tame Biden’s inflation crisis, stop the sky-high price increases, and lower costs for everyday families. While this course correction can’t happen overnight, we are working every day across the federal government to Make America Affordable Again.

Under President Joe Biden, we had record-high prices, at $64.05 for the average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people. Now, under Trump — after just nine months in office — it’s down to only $55.18, or $5.52 per person.

Turkey prices have dropped since this time last year.

Stuffing mix is down.

Dinner rolls are down.

And eggs are down.

The list goes on.

Thanks to Trump’s bold actions, Americans will be spending less this Thanksgiving — but not just on the meal.

This year we’re also benefiting from the lowest holiday gas prices since the pandemic. Under Biden, the average gas price was the highest it has ever been during a presidential term. The president’s America First energy agenda is delivering real wins, just in time for us to hit the road to visit family and friends.

As we approach Thanksgiving once again, let’s embrace a spirit of gratitude for all the blessings God has given this nation — starting with President Donald J. Trump.

His policies have begun unleashing prosperity across rural America, enabling our farmers to feed the nation with confidence and eager expectation for what’s on the horizon.

While the economy is moving in the right direction, we know there is so much more to do.

Our administration will continue fighting nonstop to bring down input costs like gasoline and to boost food affordability, so that the American dream is once again attainable in every heart and home.

Already, relief from the past four years of failed leadership is reaching our farms, our kitchen tables, our roads, and our wallets. And more is on the way!

Now that’s something to be thankful for.

