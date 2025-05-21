Righteous harvest: How faith and farming can help us live the American dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In America’s farm country, there is a steady heartbeat that pulses throughout the fields—the faith community. It’s not confined to Sunday sermons or midweek Bible studies. It’s in the calloused hands that till the land, in families who pray over the crops, and in pastors who bless the harvest. As a small farmer from Georgia, rooted in faith, family, and the rich soil of the American South, I know how powerfully faith and farming walk hand in hand.

The Word of God tells us in James 2:26, "Faith without works is dead." On American soil, those works take the form of plowing fields, planting seeds, harvesting crops, and stewarding the land. As we look ahead to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, we must pause to reflect on the role that faith and agriculture played in building our great nation. From the Revolution to Reconstruction, from the Dust Bowl to the Civil Rights Movement, farmers of faith haven’t grown just crops—they have grown courage, resilience, and community.

Historically, the bond between farmers and churches has been more than symbolic—it is practical. In colonial times, the church was often the first public institution built in rural communities, meeting spiritual needs and serving as a hub for news, markets, and mutual aid. Black churches, in particular, were bedrocks of resilience, preaching the Gospel while helping families survive through farming and food programs during Jim Crow and beyond.

On my family’s farm, we proudly carry that legacy forward. We grow hydroponically, cultivating herbs, vegetables, and even butterflies with prayer at the root of every crop. We share our harvest with our church, using food not just to nourish, but as an educational tool.

But we must think beyond our own fields. Across the country, the partnership between farmers and faith institutions can tackle important challenges. One important challenge is addressing food waste. It is unacceptable that over 30 percent of food in the United States goes uneaten, while millions remain food insecure.

Some food waste begins on the farm, through both surplus production and also "imperfect"—but otherwise wholesome and nutritious—produce that does not meet cosmetic standards for mainstream shelves. But what the world calls imperfect, God calls usable. This is where farmers and faith leaders can step in together.

By partnering with local farmers, faith institutions can help redirect unsold produce to those in need, turning what would have been waste into nourishment and hope. Imagine churches hosting community dinners using donated ingredients. Picture youth ministries learning to cook fresh, local meals. Further, faith institutions can also spread the word about community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs.

Off the farm, faith institutions can work with restaurants, caterers, campuses, and hotels to recover non-perishable and unspoiled perishable foods, provided food safety guidelines are met. They can collect and coordinate the donation of items across communities, helping ensure good food reaches people, not landfills. To make it easier, liability protections exist for those seeking to make good faith donations of food to nonprofit organizations like churches.

These efforts restore more than nutrition. They restore dignity and connection. They show people where their food comes from and remind them that every harvest is part of something sacred.

This is a vision championed by the America First Policy Institute, where I serve as chair of the American Dream Coalition. We believe in empowering families, promoting self-sufficiency, and reigniting prosperity for the one-blood human race, especially in rural and underserved communities. Initiatives that unite farmers and churches align with that mission and offer the kind of grassroots revival our country urgently needs.

When churches embrace and support agriculture, whether by reducing food waste or simply sharing a harvest, they reaffirm biblical truths about stewardship, generosity, and compassion. And when farmers partner with churches, they discover renewed purpose in using their bounty to serve others.

My uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us that "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." I say faith matters. Farming matters. And when you bring the two together, you do not just grow crops. You grow hope.

So let us not grow weary. Let us sow with intention. Let us water these partnerships with prayer and reap a harvest of blessing and prosperity for our communities. Faith and farming, together, can help us live out the true promise of the American Dream.

These are my personal views and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Agriculture or the U.S. Government.