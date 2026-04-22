Finish the job: Why a half war with Iran is the most dangerous outcome

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President Donald Trump made a difficult but ultimately correct decision in striking the Islamic Republic. For years, the regime’s nuclear advances, missile expansion and regional terrorism were allowed to grow while the world hesitated. At home, it carried out one of the most brutal crackdowns on street protesters in modern Iranian history. None of this was theoretical. The regime was becoming more dangerous by the year.

The strikes changed that trajectory. Iran suffered serious military losses. Its nuclear infrastructure was heavily damaged. Its missile capacity was sharply reduced. Senior figures were eliminated. For the first time in years, the regime was forced onto the defensive.

That alone is not victory.

The real danger now is not the war itself, but how it ends. A half-finished war gives the Islamic Republic what it has always relied on. Time. Time to rebuild its capabilities, reassert control at home, and present survival as strength.

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That is already what Tehran is trying to do.

The regime is acting as if it has absorbed the blow without changing course. It has not stepped back from its nuclear posture or its regional ambitions. Instead, it is shifting from direct confrontation to leverage, most notably through the Strait of Hormuz.

This is familiar territory for Iran. When under pressure, it raises the cost for everyone else. It disrupts shipping, creates uncertainty in energy markets and turns that pressure into bargaining power. We are already seeing early signs of that shift, alongside new demands from Iranian officials, including the release of blocked assets before negotiations even begin.

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This is less a negotiating position than an attempt to extract concessions after taking a hit.

And it highlights the central issue. Iran is not offering an off-ramp. It is testing whether the United States wants a real outcome or just a pause that looks like de-escalation.

Inside Iran, the mood is more straightforward than many assume. People may not support widespread strikes on infrastructure, but their bigger fear is not escalation. It is regime survival. After everything that has happened, the idea that the Islamic Republic could once again absorb pressure and emerge intact is what worries many the most.

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Iranians have seen this pattern before, which is exactly why so many are uneasy now.

The regime’s strategy has always been patience. It absorbs pressure, waits out political cycles in Washington and reemerges when the moment is favorable. A temporary concession today often leads to renewed escalation later.

This is also what makes the regime different. Islamist systems with apocalyptic worldviews tend to have a higher tolerance for pain and loss. Their resilience is not just institutional, it is ideological. That resilience cannot simply be tested. It has to be broken.

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That is why stopping now would be a mistake. It would allow the regime to turn survival into recovery, and recovery into renewed strength.

If the goal is to truly neutralize the threat, then six measures matter.

First, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile must be removed from the country. As long as it remains inside Iran, the nuclear issue is not resolved. It is delayed.

The regime’s strategy has always been patience. It absorbs pressure, waits out political cycles in Washington and reemerges when the moment is favorable. A temporary concession today often leads to renewed escalation later.

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Second, the military operation should decimate the regime’s ballistic missiles arsenals, launchers and missile and drone production facilities.

Third, the Strait of Hormuz should reopen but not through negotiations and diplomacy; it should reopen through military force and decimation of Tehran’s capability to use the threat of closure in the future.

Fourth, the regime’s ability to generate oil revenue must be constrained. Without oil money which generates a large portion of hard currency under direct control of the government, its military recovery and internal repression become much harder.

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Fifth, pressure on the regime’s leadership structure must continue. This is not about symbolism. It is about breaking the chain of command and the sense of untouchability that sustains it. This should include military, political and economic leadership. Ideological regimes do not respond to pressure the way normal states do. They adapt, absorb and continue unless their core structures are disrupted.

Sixth, the regime’s oppression forces must be targeted and degraded. The Israeli initiative to target the security checkpoints was important and effective. The regime uses its oppressive forces to terrorize the people. The terrorizers should feel the terror, the hunters should feel haunted.

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If the war stops here, the regime survives with fewer resources but with its core intact. It will rebuild. It will reassert control. And the next confrontation will come under worse conditions.

Second, the military operation should decimate the regime’s ballistic missiles arsenals, launchers and missile and drone production facilities.

Trump was right to act. But acting is only half the equation. What matters now is whether the outcome matches the decision.

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Right now, the United States still holds the advantage. Iran is weakened, exposed and on the defensive. This is the moment to translate that position into a lasting result.

Because unfinished wars do not end. They pause and return later on worse terms.

Navid Mohebbi is an independent Iran expert living in Washington, D.C., and an adviser to the Iran Prosperity Project. Follow him on X: @navidmohebbi.