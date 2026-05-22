MIKE DAVIS: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Democrats' patron saint of human traffick

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Kilmar Armando Ábrego García, a Salvadoran alleged criminal, blatantly disregarded our laws by entering the United States illegally. He continued to flaunt our laws by engaging in alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit alien smuggling, per an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Nashville. On Friday, Obama-nominated District Judge Waverly Crenshaw stunningly dismissed the charges on the absurd basis of vindictive prosecution. This ruling is outrageous, and the Trump Justice Department must immediately appeal it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Illegal immigration is always unacceptable. Some illegal immigrants, however, represent the worst of the worst. They do not come here to work, for example, in restaurants to make better lives for their families. Instead, they come here to continue their gang activity, engage in drug trafficking, and terrorize communities. Ábrego García, who laughably has been cast by leftists as a "Maryland father," represents one of the worst of the worst. Evidence is strong that he is a member of MS-13, a terrorist gang based in Latin America that is responsible for countless acts of barbarity. His wife sought an order of protection against him in light of his alleged domestic abuse. He allegedly smuggled thousands of illegal immigrants into our nation over hundreds of trips. Now, he is free—thanks to another radical Obama judge.

Ábrego García gained notoriety when news emerged that the federal government mistakenly had deported him to El Salvador after an immigration judge had ruled him ineligible to return there due to alleged danger that he faced from gangs. It later came out that Ábrego García allegedly had murdered a rival gang member‘s mother and the gang that supposedly represented a threat to him is no longer viable in El Salvador—because hero President Nayib Bukele, unlike Obama judges, keeps violent gangbangers behind bars. After protracted litigation and negotiations, the government of El Salvador returned Ábrego García to the United States to face federal charges of alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit alien smuggling last year after the Nashville federal grand jury’s indictment.

The indictment alleged that Ábrego García was part of a large human smuggling ring that, among other horrors, was in charge of a tractor-trailer that overturned, killing approximately 50 illegal immigrants on their way to the United States. Coconspirators alleged, among other things, that Ábrego García was abusive to some women who were being smuggled and that he brought firearms and narcotics along with his human cargo. Ábrego García allegedly had no standards for smuggling. He allegedly would transport women and children with members of gangs like MS-13 and other violent groups, showing no regard for the safety of those women or children—or Americans, upon arrival—who became targets of these monsters.

This evidence, however, did not satisfy Obama Judge Crenshaw. He seemed willing to accept that there was sufficient evidence that Ábrego García had engaged in the illegal conduct; however, he waved a magic wand and decided that the prosecution was somehow vindictive. It is rich to see judges now concerned about vindictive prosecutions. Radical D.C. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg, another Obama judge, raised similar issues over the arrest of someone on charges of setting fire in a public park because that individual had burned a U.S. flag. Boasberg believed the Justice Department only might have prosecuted due to the flag burning, even though setting fires in public parks is a federal crime. No judge expressed concerns about vindictive prosecution when President Trump got indicted four times by Democrat prosecutors on novel (and bogus) legal theories, such as the ridiculous claim that a nondisclosure payment to settle a personal matter somehow must be reported for campaign-finance purposes. That case by Alvin Bragg, the hyper-partisan Democrat Manhattan DA, wound up turning into a 34-count felony indictment against something (Trump) who had never been prosecuted by any jurisdiction.

By contrast, the federal government prosecutes human smugglers and those who conspire to smuggle aliens all the time. It is true that, under the Biden administration, immigration enforcement became incredibly lax; indeed, millions of illegal immigrants poured across our then-porous border. Executing his electoral mandate from American voters, President Trump and his all-star administration put an end to that horror show, securing the border with remarkable speed and efficiency. Part of enforcing border security is prosecuting those who attempt to breach it by engaging in alien smuggling. This commonsense concept apparently is too complicated for Obama Judge Crenshaw to grasp. This radical judge has freed Ábrego García from conditions of pretrial release. No longer is this illegal thug in the custody of his brother, nor is he on electronic monitoring. He is free to roam the streets and do what he does best: terrorize innocent Americans.

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Since President Trump reassumed office, rogue Democrat district judges—largely appointed by Obama and Biden--have done their level best to thwart his agenda and the will of American voters. The Supreme Court has intervened nearly three dozen times to stop this unconscionable and illegal judicial sabotage. Federal courts of appeals have reigned in these radical Democrat district judges in robes many more dozens of times. The Sixth Circuit must join the list and reverse another rogue ruling by another rogue Obama judge by reinstating the Ábrego García indictment. While the appellate process plays out, the appellate court should issue a stay of Obama Judge Crenshaw’s order so that the conditions of release, especially electronic monitoring, can resume. Despite the Democrats’ canonization efforts, Kilmar Armando Ábrego García is no saint. Ábrego García has proven to be a menace, and courts must treat him accordingly.