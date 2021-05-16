World War I Memorial in DC to add 50-foot sculpture called ‘A Soldier’s Journey’
Former Vice Chair of the World War I Memorial Commission tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ why he pushed for project
Former Vice Chair of the World War I Memorial Commission Edwin Fountain told "Fox News Sunday" the 58-foot long WWI sculpture "completes the quartet of national memorials in Washington" [D.C.].
WORLD WAR I MEMORIAL OPENS TO THE PUBLIC IN WASHINGTON -- ONE DAY AFTER LOUD FLYOVER DURING DEDICATION
EDWIN FOUNTAIN: Well, it began with my interest in the District of Columbia War Memorial. We began talking about expanding it to getting it national character to make it a true national World War I memorial alongside those other memorials located next to it.
…
The memorial can really spread its wings and achieve the scale and the grandeur and the gravitas that I think helps it stand shoulder to shoulder with those memorials on the mall.
…
World War I doesn't fit neatly into a national mythology. It's our coming of age story as a nation, but it doesn't have that clear moral arc in the way that those other wars do.
