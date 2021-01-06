'Witness' to Capitol Hill shooting speaks out, claims his hand was covered in victim's blood

A man who claimed to have witnessed a deadly shooting inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday shared his account of what happened.

Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, a pro-Trump demonstrator was shot in the neck. Fox News later confirmed with police that the woman died from her wounds. She was later identified as Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from California.

"I was right there with her. It was either me or her! And they shot her," the man told Daily Caller journalist Phillip Nieto while holding up a hand that he claimed was covered in her blood.

When asked by bystanders what happened, the man explained that the altercation took place at the door of one of the chambers inside the Capitol, where there was a "smashed window."

"They shot her in the neck," he said.

"The police or service or whatever, they shot her with a gun through the neck, [she] fell back into my hand and onto the floor," the man continued. "I don't know if she's dead."

Images show the woman, identified as a Trump supporter, falling to the floor and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m.

It was immediately clear who fired the shot, but D.C. police Chief Robert Contee later confirmed that a Capitol police officer had done so, FOX 5 of Washington reported.

