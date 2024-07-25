Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wisconsin Democrats say Biden needed to drop out 'far sooner' to allow primary: 'Don’t like on principle'

'We could have had a primary and maybe decided who we want to replace him rather than just all flocking to Kamala Harris,' one progressive voter said

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Five Democratic voters spoke on MSNBC about their opinions on Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Kamala Harris.

A group of Wisconsin progressive voters agreed Wednesday that President Biden should have "come to [the] decision sooner" to drop out of the race so that there was "more time" to choose another nominee.

The five voters were asked their opinion on MSNBC about the president announcing he would not seek re-election on Sunday and whether they supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate.

While all were enthusiastic about voting for Harris, most of them wished Biden would have given Democrats the chance to have a real primary for a candidate.

"It would have been nice if he made this decision a year ago so we could have had a primary and maybe decided who we want to replace him rather than just all flocking to Kamala Harris," one voter commented.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks as U.S. President Joe Biden looks on

President Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Though the voters expressed their belief that Harris could defeat former President Trump in the election, they lamented the process that led to Harris.

Another voter remarked, "I think by trying to clear the field and ensure it was going to be Biden and…not allowing us to have an actual Democratic primary process — not saying I think Kamala Harris is going to lose, but I do think we would have benefited significantly if he figured this out far sooner, so there actually could have been more time to have internal debate, have internal democracy within the party."

"I don’t feel like I know a lot about [Kamala]. I agree that I wish Biden had come to this decision sooner, but now that we are where we are, I think that’s the best option for the party," a third voter said.

"I don’t like the process either," a female voter said. "This whole, we started the conversation with, there are people behind closed doors and curtains making the decisions for us, and it’s supposed to be a process. We’re supposed to be part of it. That part I don’t like on principle."

Progressive focus group

A group of Democratic voters discussed their opinions on Kamala being the presidential nominee. (MSNBC screenshot)

Biden announced his decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday through a statement on X. He sent a separate post shortly afterward endorsing Harris. 

Harris later confirmed in a statement that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said.

Multiple Democrats have since endorsed Harris for president and she is the presumptive nominee heading into the Democratic National Convention next month.

