Will Cain blasts Biden for ignoring illegal immigration like he ignores 'pesky' press questions

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Will Cain condemned Joe Biden Friday, accusing the president of turning his back on his back immigration law and preventing ICE from deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

WILL CAIN: The Biden administration is not just letting a record number of illegal immigrants cross our border, they are bringing them here. They are prohibiting immigration authorities from deporting them, even ones with violent criminal records. To be clear, this is against the law. Section 236c of the Immigration and Nationality Act requires ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to arrest and hold almost all removable criminal aliens. Congress passed that law and Joe Biden is simply ignoring it. The same way he ignores pesky questions at a press conference by turning his back and shuffling away, he is shuffling away from this problem. That is why the state of Texas is currently suing the Biden administration. They want the law enforced.

