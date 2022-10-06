Widow of David Dorn blasts Cori Bush's defense of her 'defund police' mantra: 'People want more police'

Ann Dorn, whose husband David Dorn was killed during the 2020 riots that stemmed from George Floyd's death, called out Democrats, including Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for still supporting the "defund police" movement.

Dorn pointed out the hypocrisy of Bush's support of anti-police rhetoric on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday.

"I find it funny that she says ‘defund the police.’ But yet, she spends $400,000-$700,000 on security alone just for herself using police officers to do it. And her own city that she came from is being destroyed by crime. Police are needed and the community does not want to defund the police. They want more police," she told Carley Shimkus.

As crime continues to rise across the nation, Dorn slammed prosecutors for soft-on-crime policies.

"In Illinois, they just passed a no-bail law. And it's not for people who just commit small, minor offenses, people who commit second-degree murder, really big-time crimes. So why do you think these ideas are so pervasive in the face of all the statistics that show they are not working?"

Dorn called for these prosecutors to be removed from office to combat the crime wave, like Gov. Ron DeSantis did in Florida.

David Dorn, 77, was a retired police captain who had gone to his friend's pawn shop to stop looters.

Stephan Cannon, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without parole this week for the murder of Dorn after a Missouri jury convicted him in July, according to reports.

Dorn said of the man who killed her husband, "I don't think many of these young men think that when they do the things they do, they're just not ruining their lives, they are ruining the lives of their family as well."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report