Whoopi Goldberg insists Americans ‘like a lot’ of what Biden has done, blasts Dr. Oz as ‘toxic’

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Americans "like a lot" of what President Biden has done and claimed voters recognize what he wants to accomplish

CNN’s Don Lemon fawned over Biden during an interview with the Goldberg, telling her that everyone who says Biden is "too old" and has poor approval ratings overlook the fact that he’s "winning."

"Because, it looks to me like he’s winning," Lemon said in the wake of the Democratic Party exceeding midterm expectations in tossup races across the nation after Biden campaigned in largely blue areas and shied away from many of the tougher contests.

Goldberg responded, "I think the people, they might not like everything he’s done, but they like a lot of what he’s done. They like that he’s trying to get it done."

Goldberg insisted voters "see what he’s trying to do" after two years in the White House.

"That’s the beauty of all of this," Goldberg said.

Biden's approval rating sat below 40% throughout October.

The conversation then turned to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Pennsylvania Senate race to Democrat John Fetterman. Goldberg implied that she used to be friendly with Oz, but he's too "toxic" for her nowadays.

"I know Dr. Oz, I don’t know what happened to him, I don’t know," Goldberg said.

"Don’t even ask me, I don’t know. I don’t know what happened to a lot of really smart, good people," she continued. "People I could fight and argue with about our ideas, but it was never like this, it was never toxic like this."

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning, and Oz made the call to his opponent just hours later, the Democrat's spokesman told Fox. The Senate race was among the most important battles in the country for the midterm cycle, with Pennsylvania being one of a handful of states that will determine control over the Senate.

