‘White, male’ narrators on nature shows may discourage ‘minority’ viewers from watching TV

The Environment Agency — Britain’s version of the EPA — funded research that concluded that white, male narrators on nature programs could make minorities feel excluded.

"The tendency for environmental documentaries to be voiced by white, male voices was given as an example of how the environment and the sector can feel inaccessible to people from ethnic minorities," The Institution of Environmental Sciences (IES) claimed in a Feb. 2022 study.

The study focused on "ethnic minority environmental professionals" in a "challenging environment."

The 44-page-long report also argued that "racially white, financially middle class" people dominated the environment sector .

The report used the word "white" 43 times and gave a strict definition for the word early in the study.

"English/Welsh/Scottish/Northern Irish/British, Irish, Gypsy or Irish Traveller, Roma, or any other White background" qualifies as white, according to the IES.

In recent years, The Environment Agency has increasingly pushed for more reports on diversity and inclusion, The Telegraph reported.

BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake said that stereotypes about Britain's "white and middle class" countryside have hurt Asian tourism in the country, per The Telegraph.

But he added that the reality was far different: "But when you go out there, overwhelmingly you will find that people are just happy. Happy to be there and happy to see you."

The study also included quotes from "22 interviews and 251 survey responses" asking people working in the environment sector in Britain if they felt excluded by company culture.

"Is the culture changing? Current management has inherited a diverse workforce but are unfortunately not treating them equally," one respondent wrote. "Grievances have been initiated. Management is old, male, and white."

Another survey respondent recounted that their five-year-old nephew asked ‘why am I the only brown person here?’" when she visited London.

The respondent continued: "[S]he’s so used to operating in a multicultural space."

Research participants also told the IES that many equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives "felt like ‘diversity washing’ – a play on the term whitewashing to describe the process of conveying a false impression about the diversity and inclusivity of an organisation or group."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency told Fox News Digital that the organization was proud of its diversity work.

"We are proud of our work to promote diversity, inclusion and equality in the organisation. It is the right thing to do and will help us better serve the public," the spokesperson said.