White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt prays before facing reporters

Before White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes to the podium to spar with reporters at each press briefing, she takes a moment to pray.

The White House shared a glimpse of the press secretary's pre-briefing routine in a video posted to X on Friday afternoon.

"Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus' name. Amen," Leavitt says in the video.

Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and White House communications advisor, posted the clip to X with the caption, "This is your @PressSec, America!" along with a praying emoji and U.S. flag.

‘WHO IS KAROLINE LEAVITT?’ NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL CHRONICLES THE RISE OF THE GEN Z PRESS SECRETARY

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. She started her career in the White House as an intern during President Trump's first term before later joining staff as an assistant press secretary under former White House press secretary, and now Fox News co-host, Kayleigh McEnany.

She went on to work as a spokesperson for Trump's 2024 campaign before becoming the face of the White House in Trump's second term.

Leavitt opened up about her faith in an interview with CBN News last month. Leavitt said that she pauses to lead the White House team in prayer before every briefing.

"I think that team prayer before is just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence and the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection, and it is a nice moment to reset. It's the last thing I do before I go out there, and then it just gives me the confidence to do a briefing," she said.

The press secretary has said her faith is "incredibly important" to her, and she leans on it now more than ever in her high-pressure role in the Trump administration.

"My faith is incredibly important to me. I would argue now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family. And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith but with faith, all things are possible," she told CBN.

