Pentagon's new press rules may be ‘bridge too far,’ Turley warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon is changing its rules on press access, marking what legal experts and press advocates call an "unprecedented" restriction on journalists covering the nation’s military headquarters.

George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley warned the move may be a "bridge too far" and potentially "devastating" to the Pentagon press corps.

"There is no precedent for what they're doing here," Turley said Monday on "Special Report."

The policy would require credentialed reporters to sign a pledge agreeing not to publish information unless it has been cleared for release. That would include materials that have already been unclassified. Journalists who refuse could lose their access.

EXCLUSIVE: PENTAGON DENIES NBC REPORT ON CHARLIE KIRK RECRUITING CAMPAIGN, CALLS IT '100% WRONG'

"What they're basically saying is if you publish anything that's not in the press release, is not the official statement of the Pentagon, you could be held responsible under this policy," Turley explained.

"That is going to create a stranglehold on the free press. And the cost is too great."

PENTAGON OFFICIALS BLAST WASHINGTON POST FOR PUTTING 'LIVES AT RISK' WITH REPORT ON PETE HEGSETH’S SECURITY

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the change and said it was designed to curb leaks and protect information at the Pentagon.

"Time and time again, classified information is leaked or peddled for political purposes to try to make the president look bad," said Hegseth at a news conference in June.

The policy has ignited criticism from media outlets and Capitol Hill.

Critics argue the rules could block the public from learning about the nation’s actions and reduce reporting to little more than government-approved messaging.

TRUMP TO RENAME PENTAGON, RESTORING HISTORIC ‘DEPARTMENT OF WAR’ IN LATEST MILITARY MOVE

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon openly criticized the plan on X, writing: "This is so dumb that I have a hard time believing it is true. We don’t want a bunch of Pravda newspapers only touting the Government’s official position. A free press makes our country better. This sounds like more amateur hour."

Turley called the impact of the order "breathtaking," noting that the Pentagon and the press have traditionally worked together to balance the public’s right to know about matters of national security.

"It is true that access is something that is a privilege," Turley said.

"But the Pentagon has had a long tradition of allowing the media to work with its own representatives and getting the story right."

Turley raised concerns about the policy’s reach, since it places even unclassified information off-limits unless explicitly approved or agreed upon.

"This is really limitless in terms of the level of control that would be exercised by people given access to the Pentagon," he said.

President Donald Trump appeared to disagree with the policy when asked about the order by a reporter on Sunday.

When asked if the Pentagon should decide what the media can cover, he said, "No, I don’t think so." He added, "Nothing stops reporters."