©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Former Army captain warns Dems’ ‘unpatriotic’ video could spark chaos

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-'Full-blown battle' brewing in Dem party as Mamdani-style candidates rise in key races

-Biden-era regulation on the chopping block as Trump-aligned legal group warns of 'DEI lens'

-Trump admin ends Temporary Protected Status for Burmese migrants

Former Army captain warns Dems’ ‘unpatriotic’ video telling troops to defy orders could spark chaos

A video featuring six Democrats telling U.S. troops to reject unlawful orders has sparked backlash, with President Donald Trump declaring it to be "seditious behavior." 

Former U.S. Army Captain Doug Truax, founder of Restoration of America, told Fox News Digital the video risks undermining the military's chain of command and increasing political tensions across the country.

"This is one of the most unpatriotic things I've seen in my lifetime," Truax told Fox News Digital…READ MORE.
 

Soldiers look as protester holds sign reading "Just following orders - War criminals"

Protesters demonstrate near members of the National Guard as they stand watch outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

'BAMBOOZLED': DHS blasts "bamboozled" Dems claiming worst of worst targets are "vicious lies"

Durbin, Pritzker, Johnson together

Sen. Richard Durbin, center, speaks out against Operation Midway Blitz, flanked by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, left, Gov. JB Pritzker, second from left, and Mayor Brandon Johnson, right. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

'OUT OF ORDER': Hegseth rips Mark Kelly's post about his service: 'You can’t even display your uniform correctly'

FOWL PLAY: Trump jokes that Biden turkey pardon in 2024 'invalid' due to autopen

Turkey in the briefing room

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her son Nicholas as Waddle, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, visits the press briefing room of the White House, prior to the turkey pardoning ceremony with President Donald Trump on Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

MOCKING DOJ 'FOOLS': Comey expects further legal scrutiny from Trump admin, criticizes 'fools who would frighten us'

World Stage

WAR ON TWO FRONTS: Trump pushes peace in Europe, pressure in the Americas — inside the two-front gamble

Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro

The Trump administration is working to achieve peace between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while threatening Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters:/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters)

TROJAN HORSE ENERGY: CCP-linked firms quietly hold stakes in US solar companies, fueling Dems' green push

Capitol Hill

EXODUS WARNING: Former House Speaker McCarthy warns Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘the canary in the coal mine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters after a press conference to discuss the Epstein Files Transparency bill, directing the release of the remaining files related to the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2025.  (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

RISKING IT ALL: War on cops: House committee targets anti-police rhetoric after ICE attacks

RENT-FREE: Rep. Thomas Massie jokes amid incoming fire from President Trump

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, prior to a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CAPITOL INQUIRY: FBI scheduling interviews with 6 lawmakers who encouraged military members to refuse 'illegal orders'

TITLE IX CRACKDOWN: GOP senator probes 18 blue states, DC over Trump's transgender athlete order

Across America 

MUSIC CITY SHOWDOWN: Democrats, Republicans, go all in on final 2025 congressional ballot box showdown

Aftyn Behn and Matt Van Epps split

Republican nominee Matt Van Epps, left, and Democratic nominee Aftyn Behn, are facing off in a Dec. 2, 2025 special election for a vacant GOP-held U.S. House seat in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District. (AP ; George Walker IV/AP Photo )

DOJ BACKS TEXAS: DOJ backs Texas in Supreme Court fight over Republican-drawn map

LUXURY LIBERAL: Iowa Dem House candidate's luxurious lifestyle clashes with 'working-class' campaign message

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo is displayed on a large rooftop sign in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, on August 22, 2025.  (GREGORY WALTON/AFP via Getty Images)

'MISSED THE MARK': Cracker Barrel CEO says she felt like got 'fired by America' after redesign scandal

'SKIRTING THE LAW': ICE seeking to deport 'criminal' who allegedly threw coffee on baby, mother and dog

Man in ICE uniform and mugshot of Nina Jaaskelainen

ICE is seeking to deport Nina Jaaskelainen following her arrest in Florida earlier this month. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Homeland Security)

