Fox News Politics Newsletter: Former Army captain warns Dems’ ‘unpatriotic’ video could spark chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-'Full-blown battle' brewing in Dem party as Mamdani-style candidates rise in key races

-Biden-era regulation on the chopping block as Trump-aligned legal group warns of 'DEI lens'

-Trump admin ends Temporary Protected Status for Burmese migrants

Former Army captain warns Dems’ ‘unpatriotic’ video telling troops to defy orders could spark chaos

A video featuring six Democrats telling U.S. troops to reject unlawful orders has sparked backlash, with President Donald Trump declaring it to be "seditious behavior."

Former U.S. Army Captain Doug Truax, founder of Restoration of America, told Fox News Digital the video risks undermining the military's chain of command and increasing political tensions across the country.

"This is one of the most unpatriotic things I've seen in my lifetime," Truax told Fox News Digital…READ MORE.



White House

'BAMBOOZLED': DHS blasts "bamboozled" Dems claiming worst of worst targets are "vicious lies"

'OUT OF ORDER': Hegseth rips Mark Kelly's post about his service: 'You can’t even display your uniform correctly'

FOWL PLAY: Trump jokes that Biden turkey pardon in 2024 'invalid' due to autopen

MOCKING DOJ 'FOOLS': Comey expects further legal scrutiny from Trump admin, criticizes 'fools who would frighten us'

World Stage

WAR ON TWO FRONTS: Trump pushes peace in Europe, pressure in the Americas — inside the two-front gamble

TROJAN HORSE ENERGY: CCP-linked firms quietly hold stakes in US solar companies, fueling Dems' green push

Capitol Hill

EXODUS WARNING: Former House Speaker McCarthy warns Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘the canary in the coal mine’

RISKING IT ALL: War on cops: House committee targets anti-police rhetoric after ICE attacks

RENT-FREE: Rep. Thomas Massie jokes amid incoming fire from President Trump

CAPITOL INQUIRY: FBI scheduling interviews with 6 lawmakers who encouraged military members to refuse 'illegal orders'

TITLE IX CRACKDOWN: GOP senator probes 18 blue states, DC over Trump's transgender athlete order

Across America

MUSIC CITY SHOWDOWN: Democrats, Republicans, go all in on final 2025 congressional ballot box showdown

DOJ BACKS TEXAS: DOJ backs Texas in Supreme Court fight over Republican-drawn map

LUXURY LIBERAL: Iowa Dem House candidate's luxurious lifestyle clashes with 'working-class' campaign message

'MISSED THE MARK': Cracker Barrel CEO says she felt like got 'fired by America' after redesign scandal

'SKIRTING THE LAW': ICE seeking to deport 'criminal' who allegedly threw coffee on baby, mother and dog