White House honors star and executive producer of the controversial 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff 'Velma'

Actress Mindy Kaling was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Biden Tuesday

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
President Joe Biden honored some of America's biggest celebrities with the National Medal of Arts in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, including the executive producer of the controversial show "Velma."

Actress Mindy Kaling plays Velma, the lead character in the controversial "Scooby-Doo" spinoff she also executive produces. The show has been criticized by many for featuring excessive nudity, gore and violence as well as woke themes and the sexualization of minors. Velma herself is a lesbian.

Since its release, the HBO Max show has been panned by audiences and claims the title of one of the worst TV ratings in IMDB history as well as the worst animated show rating ever.

Mindy Kaling rocked Vera Wang on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Mindy Kaling rocked Vera Wang on the red carpet at the Oscars. (Getty Images)

Reviews have been so bad that some have wondered whether the show was a conspiracy to annoy right-wingers. Forbes contributor Paul Tassi mentioned this notion, writing, "Velma is so bad in fact, that it’s spawning conspiracy theories that creator Mindy Kaling made what is essentially a parody of what the right wing thinks left wing comedy is like."

REPORTER SLAMS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE FOR REFUSING TO TAKE HIS QUESTIONS ‘THEY LOOK DOWN ON ME’

Others honored at the White House event included designer Vera Wang, "Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and legendary musician Bruce Springsteen.

"Bruce, some people are just born to run, man," Biden told the music legend.

U.S. President Joe Biden presents singer Bruce Springsteen with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden presents singer Bruce Springsteen with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

‘THE VIEW’ BLASTS AFRICAN REPORTER WHO BERATED KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: ‘HE’S A HORRIBLE PERSON'

Biden noted that the Springsteen is "approaching 3,000 concerts around the world."

Tuesday marked the first time Biden hosted a full National Medal of Arts ceremony.

The Biden administration has long enlisted celebrities to help advance its agenda. In 2021 they asked eighteen-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo to help promote the COVID-19 vaccines, last year they invited actor Matthew McConaughey to talk about gun control, and Monday they had on actors from "Ted Lasso" to speak about mental health during the White House Press Briefing. 

Surrounded by members of the press and others, American rapper and producer Kanye West stands as he talks with real estate developer and  then-President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. West wears a red baseball cap that reads 'Make America Great Again,' Trump's campaign slogan. 

Surrounded by members of the press and others, American rapper and producer Kanye West stands as he talks with real estate developer and  then-President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. West wears a red baseball cap that reads 'Make America Great Again,' Trump's campaign slogan.  (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

Biden is far from the first president to host celebrities at the White House. Trump invited Kayne West, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform. 

Former President Obama hosted Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this article.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 