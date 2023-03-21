White House honors star and executive producer of the controversial 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff 'Velma'

President Joe Biden honored some of America's biggest celebrities with the National Medal of Arts in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, including the executive producer of the controversial show "Velma."

Actress Mindy Kaling plays Velma, the lead character in the controversial "Scooby-Doo" spinoff she also executive produces. The show has been criticized by many for featuring excessive nudity, gore and violence as well as woke themes and the sexualization of minors. Velma herself is a lesbian.

Since its release, the HBO Max show has been panned by audiences and claims the title of one of the worst TV ratings in IMDB history as well as the worst animated show rating ever.

Reviews have been so bad that some have wondered whether the show was a conspiracy to annoy right-wingers. Forbes contributor Paul Tassi mentioned this notion , writing, "Velma is so bad in fact, that it’s spawning conspiracy theories that creator Mindy Kaling made what is essentially a parody of what the right wing thinks left wing comedy is like."

Others honored at the White House event included designer Vera Wang, "Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and legendary musician Bruce Springsteen.

"Bruce, some people are just born to run, man," Biden told the music legend.

Biden noted that the Springsteen is "approaching 3,000 concerts around the world."

Tuesday marked the first time Biden hosted a full National Medal of Arts ceremony.

The Biden administration has long enlisted celebrities to help advance its agenda. In 2021 they asked eighteen-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo to help promote the COVID-19 vaccines, last year they invited actor Matthew McConaughey to talk about gun control, and Monday they had on actors from "Ted Lasso" to speak about mental health during the White House Press Briefing.

Biden is far from the first president to host celebrities at the White House. Trump invited Kayne West, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform.

Former President Obama hosted Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this article.