Comedian Amber Ruffin hopes President Donald Trump will once again opt out of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year.

The "Late Show with Seth Meyers" writer will be headlining the dinner in April and discussed the event on CNN’s "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on Wednesday.

Although Trump never attended the dinner during his first term, Tapper asked Ruffin if she would be interested in seeing him this year.

"No!" Ruffin exclaimed. "No one wants that. Sure, it's something to do. I can't imagine he would."

"He should," she added. "He’s missing out on one of the cool things about being the President of the United States, but I don’t know that anyone’s looking forward to being in the same room as him."

JESSE WATTERS: THE MEDIA IS A JOKE AND BIDEN CAN'T TAKE ONE

Trump has not yet indicated whether he will attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Tapper remarked how Ruffin’s boss, late night host Seth Meyers, had previously headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2011. That year, Meyers infamously mocked Trump, who had attended the event.

"Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising because I just assumed he was running as a joke," Meyers said at the time.

Tapper pointed out how some have credited that moment for inspiring Trump to eventually run for president in 2015.

"[Meyers] got us into this mess," Ruffin joked. "It is his fault. If you’re looking for somebody to blame, blame my boss."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

She continued, "He did what he had to do. It cannot be your job to razz people, and then this man comes alone and is like ‘I’m going to be president.’ You have to laugh. Ultimately, the joke’s on us, isn’t it?"

The annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner is attended by politicians, journalists and celebrities and usually features jokes by the host and the president.

President Biden attended the dinner in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP