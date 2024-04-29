Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: The media is a joke and Biden can't take one

Biden is still being protected at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden's appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden cannot take a joke following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Once a year, politicians, journalists and celebrities get dressed up for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner ... when the president and the press, who theoretically have an adversarial relationship, lay down their weapons and pick up their silverware and give each other a good old ribbing over cocktails and filet. 

... 
ABC'S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS SAYS 2024 RACE CAN'T BE TREATED NORMALLY AFTER BIDEN URGES PRESS TO ALTER COVERAGE 

Biden brought the party back Saturday night but had a hard time breaking bread –  literally breaking that piece of bread looked challenging. ... You'd think having dinner with a thousand of your closest friends and entire industry keeping you in office, you'd be in a better mood, but Biden just looked mad that he had to eat salad. 

...  

The president is still being protected, even at a roast. Joe got on stage and had one good joke. ... The rest of the evening was lame and tame. The president's jokes didn't land, and most of his material wasn't even aimed at the press. Trump was the punchline. 

... You're supposed to get up there and roast each other and neither of them did. The president and the press are now a protected class. The media is a joke and Biden can't take one. Barack Obama did 20 minutes on stage. Biden only spoke for six. He didn't bash the media. He actually begged the media to bury Trump. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.