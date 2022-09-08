White House blasted for 'cowardly' dodging of TV interviews for 208 days: 'No winning argument'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped President Biden Thursday for continuing to dodge TV interviews for the past 208 days. Concha called Biden and White House officials "cowards" on "Fox & Friends First," saying the administration does not want scrutiny and follow-up questions on their policies.

BIDEN CONTINUES TO DODGE SIT-DOWN INTERVIEWS WITH PRESS AS WHITE HOUSE TOUTS RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS

JOE CONCHA: I say if he has all this ‘Joe-mentum’ right now and has such a winning message, then why not sit down for a TV interview? We're talking since the Super Bowl the last time he sat down for a TV interview. This is also an amazing stat that I talked to Dana Perino about yesterday: why hasn't the president sat down with any print journalist since taking office? We're talking nearly two years. What happened to the transparency that he promised? By the way. I think he's not doing any TV interviews, because if that did happen with even a halfway decent journalist, it's certain he would be asked about how he plans to pay for that trillion-dollar student loan forgiveness program. How about the Inflation Reduction Act at a cost of $750 billion that won't reduce inflation or why he refuses to visit the U.S. southern border as millions of migrants continue to enter illegally? Along with fentanyl that you guys talk about on the show on an almost daily basis, that is killing younger Americans at an alarming and record rate. But that interview ain't going to happen. Certainly not before the midterms, because this president and his handlers are cowards. They don't want to face anything regarding scrutiny, and taking a question here and there at a press conference is a lot different than a one-on-one because that interviewer could ask follow-up questions if the president is lying, and they know that they don't have a winning argument on all the things I just mentioned, because there is no winning argument when it comes to those policies.

