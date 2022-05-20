Expand / Collapse search
Whitaker: This trial is about 'holding somebody accountable'

Matt Whitaker highlights why the Sussmann trial is important

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
These are the same people that had disinformation about Hunter's laptop: Former attorney general

Former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker discusses Hillary Clinton and team spreading rumors of secret backchannel between Trump and Russian bank on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Matt Whitaker discussed the latest in the Sussmann trial and how it is important because it is "telling the story" of what the Clinton campaign did to spread disinformation on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

MATT WHITAKER: Yeah, this Sussmann trial is so important for two reasons. One, it's holding somebody accountable for lying to the FBI and upholding the rule of law. But on the other hand, it is also important because it is telling the story of what the Clinton campaign did – spreading disinformation. Really. That was in 2017 that our current national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was talking about this same fake news, false information that Hillary Clinton had ordered the code red to disseminate to the media. And Sussmann, prior to that, had gone to the FBI and saying, I don't represent any clients. But he did. He represented the campaign when he delivered this information to the FBI. 

