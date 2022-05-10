Watters: Does it look like Joe 'cares' about inflation?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters highlighted President Biden saying Republicans are to blame for increasing inflation while refusing to acknowledge the role his policies have played in rising costs Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It's all the Republicans' fault. You see, Joe creates problems and blames Republicans for not fixing them. Democrats control the White House, the Congress and the Senate. But if you're stupid, which Joe Biden thinks you are, you'll agree and blame Republicans too. So agree with Joe and just act like his economy is a smash hit, or Biden's going to start calling you an ultra-MAGA right-winger.

JESSE WATTERS REVEALS HOW FIVE DEMOCRAT FAMILIES USED ‘POWER AND INFLUENCE’ TO ENRICH THEMSELVES

…

Joe Biden's policies have raised costs for the American people. And a year later, now he says he has a plan to lower the costs. And by the way, Republicans aren't raising taxes. The Democrats are trying to raise taxes. But then again, Joe doesn't seem to know what he's talking about most of the time.

…

Joe Biden came of age in politics before the internet, so I can understand why he doesn't understand why all the things he said about inflation are still out there. The guy spent the whole last year brushing off inflation like it was Hunter's overseas business deals.

…

People are seeing a White House who obviously doesn't care at all about rising costs. While Joe's blaming Republicans for the price hikes, he's let gas prices get out of control. Biden is breaking his own record like Jordan with gas hitting a national average already $4.37 a gallon this week. Remember when Joe told us that releasing oil from the reserves would help? Well, let's look back. Gas prices are up nearly $0.20 since Biden did that. Does he look like he cares?

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: