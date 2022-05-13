Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Washington Post columnist says overturning Roe v. Wade is a '9/11 attack on America’s social fabric'

Dana Milbank was slammed by critics on social media

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Pavlich: Democrats are 'using' abortion for the midterm elections Video

Pavlich: Democrats are 'using' abortion for the midterm elections

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich weighs in on the Senate failing to advance an abortion rights bill on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank argued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade is equivalent to the terrorist attacks that took place on American soil on September 11, 2001

In a column published Friday titled "Roe’s impending reversal is a 9/11 attack on America’s social fabric," Milbank slammed lawmakers for their "myopic" response to the leak of the Supreme Court majority draft opinion that signaled the end of the decades-long precedent that legalized abortions on a federal level, blasting Republicans for putting so much focus on the leak while knocking Democrats for "squabbling" over their show vote on an abortion bill that was doomed to fail. 

WASHINGTON POST ACCUSED OF ACTIVISM FOR URGING VIDEO GAME COMPANIES TO TAKE A STAND ON ROE V. WADE

"This small-bore response misses the radical change to society that Justice Samuel Alito and his co-conspirators are poised to ram down the throats of Americans," Milbank wrote. "Their stunning action might well change the course of the midterms — but more importantly, it is upending who we are as a people."

"Assuming little changes from the draft, overturning Roe would be a shock to our way of life, the social equivalent of the 9/11 attacks (which shattered our sense of physical security) or the crash of 2008 (which undid our sense of financial security). As epoch-making decisions go, this is Brown v. Board of Education, but in reverse: taking away an entrenched right Americans have relied upon for half a century. We remember Brown because it changed us forever, not because it altered the 1954 midterms," Milbank continued.

FILE - Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Associated Press photographer Richard Drew talks about AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. 

FILE - Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Associated Press photographer Richard Drew talks about AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The columnist sounded the alarm about the ripple effect overturning Roe v. Wade could have, warning that reversal of other rights like same-sex marriage could be down the pike. 

"I hope voters punish Republicans in November for this assault on Americans’ freedom, and there’s evidence they will… But it took years (and a stolen seat or two) to build this destructive Supreme Court. The building backlash will have to be just as sustained," Milbank wrote. 

BUSINESS MAG PRESSURING COMPANIES TO TAKE ‘SURVEY’ FOR REPORT ON ABORTION STANCE, WILL OUT THOSE WHO DON'T

Critics panned the column equating Roe v. Wade's reversal to the 9/11 attack on social media. 

"Comparing saving 630,000 lives per year with the murder of 3,000 in a day is probably the most asinine and insulting take I’ve ever seen on Twitter, and that’s saying a lot," author Jennifer Greenberg reacted. "You should apologize to the families of 9/11 victims for using their loved one’s deaths for propaganda."

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Before the Supreme Court this is week is an argument over whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Before the Supreme Court this is week is an argument over whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

"Or, and follow me on this, it’s not remotely comparable to 9/11 and you’re a disgusting hack for suggesting it," RedState senior editor Joe Cunningham told Milbank. 

"nothing reminds me more of 9/11 than the Supreme Court saying you don’t have an inherent constitutional right to end innocent lives," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy sarcastically wrote.

"'Not killing babies reminds me of 9/11,' mused the journo," Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Roe reversal is a January 6th of 9/11 of net neutrality all wrapped in a Hitler," The Daily Wire's Matt's Idea Shop quipped. 

"I’m not reading this nonsense, but just impressed he didn’t invoke slavery or the Holocaust in the headline," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton similarly tweeted. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.