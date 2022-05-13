Washington Post columnist says overturning Roe v. Wade is a '9/11 attack on America’s social fabric'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank argued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade is equivalent to the terrorist attacks that took place on American soil on September 11, 2001.

In a column published Friday titled "Roe’s impending reversal is a 9/11 attack on America’s social fabric," Milbank slammed lawmakers for their "myopic" response to the leak of the Supreme Court majority draft opinion that signaled the end of the decades-long precedent that legalized abortions on a federal level, blasting Republicans for putting so much focus on the leak while knocking Democrats for "squabbling" over their show vote on an abortion bill that was doomed to fail.

"This small-bore response misses the radical change to society that Justice Samuel Alito and his co-conspirators are poised to ram down the throats of Americans," Milbank wrote. "Their stunning action might well change the course of the midterms — but more importantly, it is upending who we are as a people."

"Assuming little changes from the draft, overturning Roe would be a shock to our way of life, the social equivalent of the 9/11 attacks (which shattered our sense of physical security) or the crash of 2008 (which undid our sense of financial security). As epoch-making decisions go, this is Brown v. Board of Education, but in reverse: taking away an entrenched right Americans have relied upon for half a century. We remember Brown because it changed us forever, not because it altered the 1954 midterms," Milbank continued.

The columnist sounded the alarm about the ripple effect overturning Roe v. Wade could have, warning that reversal of other rights like same-sex marriage could be down the pike.

"I hope voters punish Republicans in November for this assault on Americans’ freedom, and there’s evidence they will… But it took years (and a stolen seat or two) to build this destructive Supreme Court. The building backlash will have to be just as sustained," Milbank wrote.

Critics panned the column equating Roe v. Wade's reversal to the 9/11 attack on social media.

"Comparing saving 630,000 lives per year with the murder of 3,000 in a day is probably the most asinine and insulting take I’ve ever seen on Twitter, and that’s saying a lot," author Jennifer Greenberg reacted. "You should apologize to the families of 9/11 victims for using their loved one’s deaths for propaganda."

"Or, and follow me on this, it’s not remotely comparable to 9/11 and you’re a disgusting hack for suggesting it," RedState senior editor Joe Cunningham told Milbank.

"nothing reminds me more of 9/11 than the Supreme Court saying you don’t have an inherent constitutional right to end innocent lives," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy sarcastically wrote.

"'Not killing babies reminds me of 9/11,' mused the journo," Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

"Roe reversal is a January 6th of 9/11 of net neutrality all wrapped in a Hitler," The Daily Wire's Matt's Idea Shop quipped.

"I’m not reading this nonsense, but just impressed he didn’t invoke slavery or the Holocaust in the headline," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton similarly tweeted.