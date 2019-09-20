Wall Street executive says stock market 'would be very vulnerable' if Elizabeth Warren becomes president

A Wall Street executive made a gloomy prediction on Thursday about a potential Elizabeth Warren presidency, suggesting that the stock market "won't open" if she was sworn into office.

Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman appeared on CNBC to express his concerns and shared his predictions on what would happen if the Massachusetts senator was elected.

"There’s unquestionably a shift to the left in this country. They won’t open the stock market if Elizabeth Warren is the next president," Cooperman claimed.

He later explained his rationale; “When I said they wouldn’t open the market if Elizabeth Warren won, my way of just saying the market would be very vulnerable.”

When asked what will happen to the stock market if Warren clinches the Democratic nomination, Cooperman predicted that the market will be "lower" if she or her progressive colleague, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, becomes a "credible opponent" to President Trump, citing a potential "25 percent" dip in the market.

"Her policies are counterproductive, they're negative for capitalism, and the capitalism is what brought America to the position that we're in today," Cooperman added.

The Democratic 2020 hopeful offered a response to Cooperman on Twitter.

"Our economy works great for people who can use their money and power to become even richer and more powerful," Warren wrote. "But I've got a plan to ensure it works for everyone else too. If that scares hedge fund billionaires like this guy, fine by me."