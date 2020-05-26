Victor Davis Hanson slams Democrats as the 'party of superstition and faith-based information'

Historian and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that Democratic governors have lost all credibility as they continue to demand that their constituents accept drastic restrictions in the name of protecting their community.

Hanson decried the Democratic Party -- which he billed as the "Progressive Party" -- as the "party of superstition and faith-based information."

"It is not based on science," he said. "Almost everything they have told us has been wrong. It is not two or three people per 100 that are infected or have died [of the virus], it's two or three per thousand."

Hanson added that Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seem to be ignoring statistics from previous recessions which show that massive losses in Gross Domestic Product can lead to deaths, just as the coronavirus can.

"When you lose $1 trillion a year -- and we are losing $1 trillion in GDP a month -- we know statistically how many people will die in excess because of that," he said, noting that in the part of Northern California where he lives, there have reportedly been more deaths from suicides than due to the virus.

"The data is coming in of the medical cost of being locked down in addition to the economic cost," he said, "and that's not faith-based, that's actual data, and the left refuses to look at it.

"There are two types of people in lockdown: those who are broke and those who will go broke, for the most part," Hanson added. "So it's time to get out of your house and take a risk. It is a scientific risk."

Host Laura Ingraham added that recent remarks by Newsom appear to try to prepare Californians to get used to what she described as a "kind of rolling series of draconian controls over their daily lives." She then noted that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had mandated the wearing of masks in public places beginning Friday.

"Everyone will need to wear a face-covering when you are inside at a public place starting this Friday," Northam declared Tuesday, claiming "science increasingly shows" masks prevent the spread of the virus.

A day earlier, Northam was seen on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk mask-less and taking selfies in close proximity to his supporters.

"This all begs the question, why are we doing this?" Hanson asked. "In other words, you don't have to be a cynic anymore to think they are willing to destroy the fifth largest economy in the world [California], without which this country cannot rebound before the November election.

"Just New York and California [jointly account for] just about 20 percent of the GDP of the United States."