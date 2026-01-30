Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Venezuela releases all known American detainees following Maduro capture and government takeover

The release came after interim authorities took control of the country following former President Maduro's arrest on federal narco-terrorism charges

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
All known American citizens being held in Venezuela have been released, the U.S. Embassy said Friday evening. 

"We are pleased to confirm the release by the interim authorities of all known U.S. citizens held in Venezuela," the embassy wrote on X. "Should you have information regarding any other U.S. citizens still detained, please contact American Citizen Services."

No other details about the detainees were disclosed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department. 

An opposition protester waves a Venezuelan flag at a protest in support of a group of students who have been on huger strike in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday Feb. 22, 2011. Students who began their hunger strike on Jan. 31 to demand freedom for political prisoners, ended their strike on Tuesday saying the Organization of American States (OAS) has pledged to discuss Venezuela's human rights situation and local authorities have pledged to review political prisoners' cases. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

An opposition protester waves a Venezuelan flag at a protest in support of a group of students who have been on hunger strike in Caracas, Venezuela. On Friday, the U.S. Embassy said all known Americans detained in the South American nation had been released.  (Reuters)

Interim authorities have slowly released American detainees in the weeks following the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Both are being held in New York City on federal narco-terrorism charges. 

Earlier this month, Venezuela's interim government reported that 116 prisoners have been released, although only about 70 have been verified by the non-governmental organization Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, according to Bloomberg.

Maduro at military parade

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores parade in a military vehicle during celebrations for the Independence Day, in Caracas on July 5, 2025.  (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

On Jan. the U.S. government announced a travel alert advising against travel to the country. Americans in the country were advised to depart immediately. 

"The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. The U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela, reiterating warnings against travel to Venezuela dating to 2019. As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately."

The country is being run by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former number two. 

This week, Rodriguez signed a law overhauling the nation's oil sector, opening it to privatization, reversing a core policy of the socialist government that has ruled Venezuela for more than two decades.

Donald Trump and Delcy Rodriguez in a split image

The State Department told Fox News that a "limited number" of people are working on the ground in Venezuela. (Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters; Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters)

On Jan. 10, President Donald Trump said American energy companies will invest $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s "rotting" oil infrastructure and push production to record levels.

