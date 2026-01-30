Venezuela releases all known American detainees following Maduro capture and government takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All known American citizens being held in Venezuela have been released, the U.S. Embassy said Friday evening.

"We are pleased to confirm the release by the interim authorities of all known U.S. citizens held in Venezuela," the embassy wrote on X. "Should you have information regarding any other U.S. citizens still detained, please contact American Citizen Services."

No other details about the detainees were disclosed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department.

VENEZUELA’S DELCY RODRÍGUEZ SNAPS AT WASHINGTON, DECLARES ‘ENOUGH’ OF US INFLUENCE

Interim authorities have slowly released American detainees in the weeks following the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Both are being held in New York City on federal narco-terrorism charges.

Earlier this month, Venezuela's interim government reported that 116 prisoners have been released, although only about 70 have been verified by the non-governmental organization Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, according to Bloomberg.

STATE DEPT CONFIRMS 'LIMITED NUMBER' OF PERSONNEL IN CARACAS WORKING TO RESUME VENEZUELA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

On Jan. the U.S. government announced a travel alert advising against travel to the country. Americans in the country were advised to depart immediately.

"The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. The U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela, reiterating warnings against travel to Venezuela dating to 2019. As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately."

The country is being run by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former number two.

This week, Rodriguez signed a law overhauling the nation's oil sector, opening it to privatization, reversing a core policy of the socialist government that has ruled Venezuela for more than two decades.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Jan. 10, President Donald Trump said American energy companies will invest $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s "rotting" oil infrastructure and push production to record levels.